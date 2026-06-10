Bill Gates testified before a House oversight committee about his meetings with Jeffrey Epstein,admitting infidelity but denying any involvement in Epstein's crimes. He claimed Epstein tried to levErage his infidelity to pressure him.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee , revealed that Bill Gates testified about his interactions with Jeffrey Epstein . During the closed-door testimony, Gates described dinners and meetings he attended related to Epstein, but maintained he was not involved with any of the late disgraced sex offender's wrongdoing.

Garcia shared details on MSNBC, noting that Gates as well discussed his knowlege of Epstein's associates, including Larry Summers,the former Harvard president who stepped down after appearing in troves of Epstein-related documents. At one point, Gates testified that Epstein used his infidelity to his then-wife Melinda Gates to try to keep their relationship intact.

In his opening remarks,Gates stated, 'As the public can at present see, based on what has been released in the files,Epstein was working to employ information about my infidelities - in addition to many lies that he layered on top - to pressure me to reengage with him. He was unsuccessful in this effort,but it shows some of the ways he tried to leverage his interactions with me to further his agEnda.

' Gates acknowledged his relationship with Epstein, saying the two met on multiple occasions after Epstein pleaded guilty to sex crimes in 2008, but claimed the meetings were related to philanthropic discussions. Gates maintained he 'saw nothing illicit' regarding Epstein's activities.

'At the outset, I want to state very clearly: I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct. I never went to his island,his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone. While he may have sought to foster a personal relationship, I was never interested in that and not once reciprocated,' Gates said according to his prepared statement.

Gates admitted knowing Epstein had been convicted of a sex crime when their relationship began. In millions of Epstein-related documents released by the Department of Justice, Gates's name appears in several emails. Epstein sent himself emails in 2013 that appear to be drafts styled as a resignation letter from Gates's then-close associate,Boris Nikolic, in which Epstein wrote of resigning because he had gotten 'caught up in a severe marital dispute' between the billionaire and Melinda.

The 2013 emails from Epstein appeared to be written in reference to Nikolic's shift to leave Gates's private office, with Epstein inserting himself into negotiations by drafting a resignation note for Nikolic, a physicist and science adviser to Gates. In the resignation letter, Epstein alleged that Gates was having an extramarital affair and seeking illicit drugs. Gates called the emails 'false' and said the last time he met with Epstein was in 2014.

The testimony comes as the oversight panel has been conducting an extensive investigation into Epstein's crimes. The committee has conducted 15 interviews, including with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, related to the files, many obtained from the committees subpoena to Epsteins estate.

While the DOJ has released a slew of files, some have been pushed back,prompting Democrats to insist the department has not complied with a law passed by Congress last year requiring the release of all documents pertaining to Epstein. This testimony marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation, shedding light on the extent of Epstein's network and the efforts to hold those connected accountable.

The committee's work continues as they seek to uncover the full scope of Epstein's crimes and any potential cover-ups. the public awaits further releases of documents to gain a more complete picture of the interactions between powerful figures and Epstein. Gatess testimony, while denying involvement, raises questions about the ethical boundaries of associating with known criminals, even for philanthropic purposes. The case underscores the need for transparency and accountability in investigations involving influential individuals





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