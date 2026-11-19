Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo takes on the role of Mark Cohen in the London production of Rent, citing his passion for theater and connection to the show's themes.

Actor Gaten Matarazzo has officially joined the cast of the musical Rent in London's West End, assuming the pivotal role of Mark Cohen. The star, best known globally for his portrayal of Dustin Henderson in the Netflix series Stranger Things, announced the casting decision following a direct outreach from the production's director. This appointment marks a significant return to the stage for Matarazzo, who previously performed in major theater productions during his youth. He described the opportunity as a no-brainer that aligns with his deep personal connection to the Jonathan Larson musical.

Role Details and Director Outreach

Matarazzo received the news of his casting while taking a shower, receiving a notification that initially listed only the subject title Mark West End. The actor had to verify the details before calling back to confirm his participation, a process he completed with immediate enthusiasm. Director Luke Sheppard reached out directly to Matarazzo, bypassing standard casting calls to secure the young actor for the role. Matarazzo expressed that working with Sheppard was a primary motivator, noting the director's vision and reputation made the decision straightforward despite the logistical challenges of relocating to London for an extended period.

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The role of Mark Cohen centers on a struggling artist and filmmaker within the narrative of the show. Rent chronicles the lives of impoverished twenty-somethings in New York City's East Village during the late 1980s. The story explores themes of poverty, gentrification, drug addiction, and the HIV/AIDS epidemic through the lens of a group of friends trying to maintain their creative dreams. Matarazzo, who is 24 years old, emphasized that the show resonates with his personal values, particularly regarding the importance of telling essential stories about marginalized communities and those affected by the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Theater Background and Fan History

Matarazzo's history with theater dates back to his childhood, long before his global fame in television. He first gained recognition in the 25th Anniversary Tour of a major musical franchise, playing the character Gavroche, a neglected street child. He reprised this role in the 2014 Tony-nominated revival in New York, where he was only 12 years old at the time. This early experience ingrained a love for live performance that he now seeks to pursue more consistently. He noted that his household-name status from Stranger Things has allowed him the freedom to return to the art form he grew up in without the pressure of needing to prove his acting viability.

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The actor revealed that he has been a fan of Rent since he was too young to see it during its original Broadway run. By the time he was old enough to attend, not enough time had passed for a major professional production to return to New York. He appreciated the cultural breathing room that shows often require after closing to find new audiences. Matarazzo stated that seeing the show in its best form is difficult, as productions need time to simmer. He believes that cultural resonance shifts over time, allowing new generations to connect with the material in ways that the original audiences might not have experienced.

Cross-Atlantic Production Challenges

Performing in London's West End presents distinct pressures for an actor primarily known for screen work. Matarazzo acknowledged that London is the birthplace of modern theater culture and holds high standards for performance quality. He admitted to feeling intimidated by the process, fearing that audiences might be skeptical of an overseas actor jumping into such an intense theatrical role. He worried about encountering eye rolls rather than optimism, given that he does not have a bulk of prior work in the West End theater scene.

Despite these concerns, Matarazzo reported being met with nothing but love from the London theater community. The reception has validated his decision to take on the challenge of a live stage performance away from his home base. He emphasized that the West End represents a specific epitome of theater culture that he respected from afar. His previous visits to London were limited to press runs for Stranger Things, which rarely allowed time to truly enjoy the city or experience its theater scene. This production offers him a chance to engage with the city on a deeper, more immersive level than previous promotional tours permitted.

Future Projects and Cast Dynamics

While committing to the West End run, Matarazzo remains aware of his co-stars from Stranger Things, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink. He mentioned that the cast has agreed to keep the script in their back pockets as they move forward in their respective careers. For Matarazzo, the theater role serves as a reminder of his childhood and a passion project he loves deeply. He plans to continue gravitating toward theater as a way to ground himself in his artistic roots.

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The production is directed by Luke Sheppard, who aims to bottle the energy of late 20th-century New York City. The cast includes a young ensemble tasked with bringing the punk enthusiasm and creative spirit of the original characters to life. Matarazzo highlighted that the things he wants to do in his career are roles that challenge him and offer something he has never read before. This casting opportunity fulfills that desire for creative novelty while honoring the legacy of Jonathan Larson's work. The actor's journey from a 12-year-old street child in a Broadway revival to Mark Cohen in London illustrates a rapid evolution in his professional capabilities and artistic confidence.