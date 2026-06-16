Gate Launches Web Version of Gate Stocks

Gate has launched the web version of Gate Stocks, giving users access to more than 11,000 U.S. and Hong Kong stocks and ETFs through both desktop and mobile platforms.

Gate has launched the web version of Gate Stocks, giving users access to more than 11,000 U.S. and Hong Kong stocks and ETFs through both desktop and mobile platforms.

The launch allows users to access the Stocks section directly through the Gate website, providing a broader entry point into global equity markets while maintaining integration with the platform's existing digital asset ecosystem. The move forms part of Gate's broader strategy to expand beyond cryptocurrency trading and provide users with access to traditional financial markets through a unified account structure. Users can trade stocks, ETFs and digital assets from a single account while managing portfolios using USDT.

No traditional brokerage or HKD conversion required. The platform also provides consolidated views of positions, profit and loss data, portfolio allocation and corporate actions, allowing users to manage multiple asset classes without moving between separate trading systems. Gate says the unified structure is designed to improve efficiency for investors increasingly interested in allocating capital across both crypto and traditional markets. Gate Stocks currently offers access to two major equity markets: the United States and Hong Kong.

For U.S. equities, the platform supports more than 10,000 stocks and ETFs listed across major exchanges and liquidity venues, including the New York Stock Exchange , Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, NYSE American and BATS. For Hong Kong stocks, eligible users can access more than 1,000 listed securities, including shares of major regional companies such as Tencent Holdings, HSBC Holdings, Contemporary Amperex Technology, China Mobile, Xiaomi Corporation, Meituan and BYD Company.

Hong Kong stocks share the same unified account system as US stocks, supporting buy/sell execution, position management and asset management in a single seamless experience. The service is not available to Hong Kong users. The platform supports pre-market and after-hours trading for U.S. equities, providing a 16×5 trading schedule that extends beyond standard market hours. This enables users to respond more quickly to earnings reports, corporate announcements, economic data releases and other market-moving developments.

In addition, investors can purchase fractional shares starting from as little as 0.01 shares, lowering the capital requirements needed to gain exposure to high-priced stocks and ETFs. The launch reflects a wider trend across the digital asset industry as exchanges increasingly seek to combine cryptocurrency trading with access to traditional financial products. As demand for diversified portfolios grows, platforms are moving toward integrated ecosystems that support multiple asset classes under one account structure.

For Gate, the web launch of Gate Stocks represents another step in building a broader financial marketplace that combines digital assets, equities and other investment products within a single platform. The company said future development will focus on expanding market access, strengthening global liquidity connectivity and improving cross-market trading capabilities as it continues building a more comprehensive investment ecosystem.

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