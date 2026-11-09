Gate Launches Proof-of-Security to Enhance Cold Storage Transparency

Gate unveils Proof-of-Security framework to disclose wallet distribution and cold storage coverage, reporting 104.58% ratio as of November 4, 2026, setting new industry transparency standards.

Gate has launched Proof-of-Security, a new asset verification framework that expands beyond reserve reporting to disclose cold and hot wallet distribution and measure cold storage coverage of user assets. The company describes itself as the first digital asset trading platform to introduce a dedicated Proof-of-Security verification system. While Proof-of-Reserves focuses on whether an exchange holds enough assets to cover user balances, this new initiative adds information about asset storage arrangements and cold storage capacity to cover potential losses in extreme scenarios.

Proof-of-Security Core Mechanism Explained

The framework introduces a cold storage coverage ratio, measuring the proportion of total user assets covered by assets held in cold storage. A ratio of at least 100% indicates that, under Gate's calculation methodology, cold storage alone would be sufficient to cover all user assets even if the platform lost everything held in hot wallets. Gate said the initiative builds on its security and transparency efforts since its establishment in 2013, extending its existing reserve verification approach to include asset storage and risk coverage.

Also read Melania Trump Launches $5 Million LSU Scholarship for Foster Youth at Football Game

According to a snapshot taken at 00:00 UTC on November 4, 2026, Gate's cold storage coverage ratio stood at 104.58%. Cold storage accounted for 88.26% of the platform's total assets, while hot wallets held the remaining 11.74%. The company said its definition of cold storage includes digital assets held offline as well as traditional assets placed under independent custody. To qualify, assets must meet several conditions, including not being used directly for routine deposits and withdrawals.

Verification Standards and Asset Classification

Assets must be stored offline or independently custodied and require authorization from multiple parties before transfers can take place. The assets must also be independently verifiable. The verification process covers asset authenticity and control, valuation and calculation methodologies, and the accuracy of the cold storage coverage ratio. The company plans to publish the audit report on its official website once the review is complete.

Advertisement

Proof-of-Security is intended to complement rather than replace Proof-of-Reserves. While the latter addresses reserve adequacy, the new framework provides additional information about where assets are held and the extent to which cold storage could cover user balances in an extreme security incident. This distinction ensures that stakeholders have a comprehensive view of both liquidity and long-term security posture.

Gate Historical Security Evolution Timeline

Gate's security reporting has evolved through several stages. In 2020, the exchange introduced an open-source Proof of Reserves mechanism and a Merkle Tree-based asset verification solution. It subsequently incorporated technologies such as zk-SNARKs to strengthen its reserve verification framework. As of October 18, 2026, Gate reported total reserves of approximately $8.688 billion and an overall reserve ratio of 118.49%.

The exchange also identified several components of its wider security infrastructure, including the separation of hot and cold wallets, multi-signature technology, Multi-Party Computation, dynamic risk monitoring and zero-trust access controls. With Proof-of-Security, Gate is extending its published security disclosures from reserve levels to storage arrangements and potential loss coverage.

Industry Impact and Future Development Plans

The company intends to continue developing the framework and its verification mechanisms, while working with other industry participants to promote greater transparency around digital asset security. The effectiveness of the new framework will also depend on the independent verification process and the methodology used to classify and value assets. This move signals a broader shift in the cryptocurrency sector towards more rigorous and granular security disclosures.

Advertisement

By providing detailed insights into the distribution of cold and hot wallets, Gate aims to build greater trust among its user base. The 104.58% coverage ratio serves as a tangible metric for investors to assess the platform's resilience against potential security breaches. As the digital asset landscape matures, such transparent reporting mechanisms may become standard practice across major trading platforms, reducing systemic risks associated with asset mismanagement.