Some are canceling trips, some are eating the higher costs.

Jose Diaz pumps gas into his car in Long Beach. He said he cancelled family travel plans to San Diego County on Thanksgiving week because gas prices would make the trip too expensive.

According to the American Automobile Association, per-gallon prices for gasoline have gone down about 60 cents in the last month in the L.A. -Long Beach area. That was not enough to cheer up some people who pulled into an Arco station on Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach on Monday.

Also read Thanksgiving dinner prices rise nationally, drop in Colorado

“It's exactly a dollar more than it was in January 2025, so I'm not happy,” said Tommie Jackson, who lives nearby in Lakewood. He doesn’t do much during the holidays, he said, but some people who do have already decided prices are too high.

“We were going to go to Chula Vista, but that trip is off,” said Jose Diaz, who works as a car mechanic and lives in Long Beach. He said it costs him about $80 to fill up his truck. — Jose Diaz, on high prices affecting travel plansKelli Sanderson stopped at this station to get gas because she was taking her teenage boys to the L.A. Auto Show in downtown L.A.

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But she said there was another visit coming up soon.

“We are going to see my sister-in-law and her family in Escondido, and we're not looking forward to filling up again for that. ” Holiday travel is an extra cost, she said, but so is the driving she does during the week, taking her teenage boys to their sports activities. The high prices have led her to look at buying an electric vehicle, she said. Prices at a Long Beach gasoline station on Nov. 23, 2026.

Average prices in the L.A. area are down in the last month. Regular gasoline at this station was $4.96 a gallon, if you paid cash.

“Five dollars cheapest I could find in the area,” said Therese LeVasseur, who lives in Yorba Linda and drives about 70 miles a day for work. “I am an independent contractor. I commute all over Los Angeles. It seriously cuts into my profits,” she said.

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— Therese LeVasseur, a Yorba Linda resident who drives about 70 miles daily for work She's staying local for Thanksgiving, however. She’ll drive into L.A. for the holiday to see her mom. Congress voted to defund public media, eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere.

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