Regular gAsoline prices fell to $3.64 per gallon, offering relief for the 81.5 million travelers expected for Thanksgiving, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in Iran.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $3.64 on Monday, marking a significant decrease from the $3.81 recorded just a week earlier, according to data from AAA. This latest price reduction continues a downward trend that has accelerated over recent weeks, bringing costs well below last month's average of more than $4 per gallon. The drop provides timely financial relief for the millions of Americans preparing to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period.

Thanksgiving Travel Forecast Shows Modest Decline

AAA estimates that 81.5 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 30. This figure represents a slight 0.1% decrease from last year's forecast of 81.6 million travelers, equating to roughly 121,000 fewer people on the road and in the air. This modest dip marks the end of a three-year streak of record-breaking Thanksgiving travel that began in 2023, suggesting a slight cooling in travel demand after years of unprecedented volume.

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While air and automobile travel are expected to edge lower, alternative transportation modes are seeing growth. The number of people traveling by cruise ship, bus, and train is projected to increase during the holiday window. AAA attributed the modest decline in total holiday travel partly to higher transportation costs this year, although overall travel volumes remain close to historic highs. The combination of lower gas prices and varied travel options aims to make the holiday season more accessible for families.

Impact of Iran War on Global Oil Supplies

The recent drop in gas prices follows a turbulent year for energy markets, with the war in Iran putting pressure on global oil supplies and driving up costs for travelers. A major shipping corridor, responsible for roughly one-fifth of the world's oil trade, became a focal point of geopolitical tension. The resulting supply crunch sent gasoline prices climbing sharply, with the national average topping $5 per gallon in June before conditions began to stabilize.

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International efforts to secure shipping routes have shown progress, though challenges remain. Oil shipments through the strategic strait recovered to more than 80% of their prewar levels in October, according to the International Energy Agency. This recovery has helped ease some of the immediate pressure on global markets, allowing supply chains to function more normally. However, the outlook for energy markets remains uncertain as the conflict in Iran continues to evolve, keeping investors and consumers on alert for potential future disruptions.

Price Retreats Offer Relief at the Pump

The stabilization of shipping routes has coincided with a sharp retreat in oil prices, which have shed more than $20 over the past two weeks alone. This significant decrease in crude costs has translated directly to consumer savings at the pump. The national average for regular gasoline fell below $4 earlier this month for the first time since July, marking a psychological and financial threshold for many drivers.

Diesel prices have also slipped below $6 per gallon, offering relief for commercial transport and logistics companies that rely heavily on fuel for their operations. The improvement in energy costs offers travelers some welcome relief heading into Thanksgiving, reducing the overall expense of road trips. Despite the current downward trend, AAA notes that travelers won't notice much of a difference on the roads and at the airports, since projected volumes remain near record levels. Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel, noted that after three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower partly because of higher travel costs this year.

The convergence of lower fuel costs and stable shipping lanes suggests a more predictable travel environment for the holiday season. As the 81.5 million travelers prepare to depart, the reduced price of gasoline may help offset other inflationary pressures affecting household budgets. The continued monitoring of geopolitical developments in Iran will likely dictate the speed and extent of any further price changes in the coming months.