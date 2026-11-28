U.S. regular gasoline averaged $3.642 a gallon on Nov. 23, down 84 cents since late September, federal EIA data show. Diesel at $5.695 and residential heating oil at $5.468 have also eased, but remain 49% and 44% above the same week a year ago.

The price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States has now fallen for nine weeks in a row. The national average stood at $3.642 on Nov. 23, according to the weekly survey of the U.S. Energy Information Administration ( EIA), down from $4.478 on Sept. 21. Diesel and residential heating oil have also turned lower over the past four weeks. But all of them remain well above where they were a year ago, and the gap is widest for diesel and heating oil: diesel is $1.864 a gallon more expensive than in the same week of 2025, and heating oil is $1.680 more expensive.

Headtopics went through the EIA's latest weekly price surveys, its price history tables, its natural gas storage report and its November Short-Term Energy Outlook to show where fuel prices stand at the end of November 2026, how they got there and which official releases come next. Measured figures and EIA forecasts are kept apart throughout, and every forecast is labeled as one.

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At a glance

$3.642: U.S. average price of regular gasoline on Nov. 23, 2026, down 16.3 cents in a week and 58.1 cents above the level of a year earlier.

U.S. average price of regular gasoline on Nov. 23, 2026, down 16.3 cents in a week and 58.1 cents above the level of a year earlier. $5.695: U.S. average on-highway diesel price on Nov. 23, down from $6.529 on Sept. 21, the highest weekly average in EIA records that go back to 1994.

U.S. average on-highway diesel price on Nov. 23, down from $6.529 on Sept. 21, the highest weekly average in EIA records that go back to 1994. $5.468: U.S. average residential heating oil price on Nov. 23, down 24.8 cents in a week and $1.680 higher than a year earlier.

U.S. average residential heating oil price on Nov. 23, down 24.8 cents in a week and $1.680 higher than a year earlier. $2.813: U.S. average residential propane price on Nov. 23, 34.9 cents higher than a year earlier.

U.S. average residential propane price on Nov. 23, 34.9 cents higher than a year earlier. 3,858 billion cubic feet: natural gas in underground storage on Nov. 20, which is 80 billion cubic feet above the five-year average.

natural gas in underground storage on Nov. 20, which is 80 billion cubic feet above the five-year average. 4.79 million: U.S. households that used heating oil as their main heating fuel in the winter of 2023–2024, about 82% of them in the Northeast.

Chart: Headtopics; source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Gasoline: 84 cents lower than in late September

Gasoline started 2026 below $3 a gallon. The national average for regular gasoline was $2.779 a gallon on Jan. 12, the low for the year so far. It then rose quickly in March, passed $4 in April and reached $4.500 on May 11, the highest weekly average of 2026. After a decline in early summer, prices climbed again to $4.478 on Sept. 21.

Since then the weekly average has dropped nine times in a row, by a combined 83.6 cents, according to our calculation from the EIA's weekly series. The weekly declines have been larger in November than in October: 15.8 cents in the week to Nov. 9, 19.0 cents in the week to Nov. 16 and 16.3 cents in the week to Nov. 23. At $3.642, the national average is the lowest since March 9. It is still 58.1 cents, or 19.0% by our calculation, above the $3.061 recorded a year earlier.

Chart: Headtopics; source: EIA, Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update.

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Where a driver fills up makes a large difference. The West Coast average was $4.805 on Nov. 23, while the Gulf Coast average was $3.125, a gap of $1.68 a gallon. California averaged $5.274. The Midwest saw the largest weekly drop among the main regions, 22.4 cents, to $3.380. Each of the five main regions was more expensive than a year earlier, by between 48.2 cents on the Gulf Coast and 73.5 cents on the West Coast.

Chart: Headtopics; source: EIA, Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update.

Diesel: off its record, still $1.86 above last year

Diesel has moved further than gasoline in both directions. The U.S. average on-highway diesel price was $3.459 on Jan. 12. On Sept. 21 it reached $6.529. In the EIA's weekly diesel series, which begins in March 1994, no week has been higher; the highest value before 2026 was $5.810 in June 2022. That comparison is our own reading of the EIA's history table and is not adjusted for inflation.

The diesel price has fallen in each of the past four weeks, from $6.352 on Oct. 26 to $5.695 on Nov. 23, the lowest weekly average since Aug. 31. Compared with the September peak it is down 83.4 cents. Compared with the same week a year ago, when diesel averaged $3.831, it is up $1.864, or 48.7% by our calculation.

The EIA's monthly breakdown of pump prices shows how differently the two pump prices were made up. In September 2026, when the average retail diesel price was $6.29 a gallon, refining accounted for 44% of that price and crude oil for 36%, with distribution and marketing at 10% and taxes at 10%. For regular gasoline, which averaged $4.36 that month, crude oil made up 52% of the price and refining 25%, followed by taxes at 12% and distribution and marketing at 11%.

Chart: Headtopics; source: EIA, Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update.

Heating oil: lower than in October, far higher than last season

Residential heating oil is priced by the EIA only during the heating season, from October through March. The survey opened this season at $6.050 a gallon on Oct. 5 and rose to $6.230 on Oct. 26, the highest value in the EIA's heating-season series, which starts in 1990; the highest value before this season was $5.902 in November 2022. Because the survey is not conducted in summer, it cannot show prices between April and September.

Four weekly declines followed. On Nov. 23 the national average was $5.468, which is 24.8 cents lower than a week earlier and 76.2 cents below the October peak. A year earlier, in the week of Nov. 24, 2025, the same survey showed $3.788. The difference is $1.680 a gallon, or 44.4% by our calculation. Heating oil prices in the survey exclude taxes, while the gasoline and diesel prices above include them, so the price levels of these fuels are not directly comparable.

Chart: Headtopics; source: EIA, Heating Oil and Propane Update.

Heating oil is a regional fuel. In the winter of 2023–2024, about 4.79 million U.S. households used it as their primary heating fuel, and about 82% of those households were in the Northeast, according to the EIA. Within New England, average prices on Nov. 23 ranged from $5.158 in Connecticut to $5.563 in New Hampshire. Maine, at $5.447, showed the largest increase from a year earlier among the New England states, $1.979 a gallon. New York averaged $5.732 and Pennsylvania $5.250.

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Supplies of the wider fuel category are somewhat lower than last year. U.S. stocks of distillate, the group of fuels that includes both diesel and heating oil, stood at 105.6 million barrels on Nov. 20, which is 6.6 million barrels less than a year earlier, the EIA's weekly data show.

Propane, natural gas and electricity

Propane has moved much less than the oil-based heating fuel. The U.S. average residential propane price was $2.813 a gallon on Nov. 23, almost unchanged from the week before and 34.9 cents, or 14.2% by our calculation, higher than a year earlier. Regional differences are wide: the Midwest averaged $2.297 and the East Coast $3.782.

Chart: Headtopics; source: EIA weekly price surveys, percentages calculated by Headtopics.

For natural gas, the latest measured figure is the amount in storage. Working gas in underground storage in the Lower 48 states was 3,858 billion cubic feet on Friday, Nov. 20, the EIA estimates. That is 79 billion cubic feet less than a year earlier and 80 billion cubic feet above the five-year average of 3,778 billion cubic feet. The agency describes the total as within the five-year historical range.

The weekly price surveys above do not cover natural gas or electricity. For both, the EIA's November outlook contains forecasts, not measurements. The agency forecasts that the Henry Hub spot price, a wholesale benchmark and not a household rate, will average $2.87 per million British thermal units from November through March, which it says is 36% less than last winter. It forecasts that natural gas consumption by homes and businesses will be 3.8% lower this winter than last, on the assumption of slightly milder weather. For electricity, the outlook projects an average residential price of 18.2 cents per kilowatt-hour for 2026, compared with 17.2 cents in 2025, and forecasts 18.7 cents for 2027.

What the EIA says is behind the prices

In the outlook released on Nov. 10, the EIA wrote that crude oil prices rose for a third consecutive month in October. It attributed the tighter supply to falling global inventories, attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, constrained shipping capacity and higher transportation costs. It reported that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories fell to 410 million barrels at the end of October, which it called the lowest end-of-October level since 2014.

On refined fuels, the agency pointed to refining margins. Those margins have been high this year, it wrote, because damage to refineries in the Middle East and Russia has reduced the volume of refined products available for export to the global market. It added that U.S. refineries have been running at very high rates in 2026 in response.

The outlook's price numbers are forecasts and were completed on Nov. 5, before the three most recent weekly declines at the pump. In that forecast, the EIA expected the Brent crude oil price to stay near $100 a barrel for the rest of 2026. It projected annual average retail prices of $3.89 a gallon for gasoline and $5.25 for diesel in 2026, compared with $3.10 and $3.66 in 2025, and forecast $3.73 and $5.03 for 2027. The agency raised its 2027 diesel forecast by 12% from the previous month. On the weather, it noted that "the timing and severity of cold weather remains uncertain."

What comes next

Dec. 1: the next weekly gasoline and diesel prices, according to the EIA's gasoline and diesel page.

the next weekly gasoline and diesel prices, according to the EIA's gasoline and diesel page. Weekly through March: residential heating oil and propane prices, which the EIA says it updates every Wednesday during the heating season.

residential heating oil and propane prices, which the EIA says it updates every Wednesday during the heating season. Dec. 8: the next Short-Term Energy Outlook, with updated forecasts for fuel, natural gas and electricity prices.

The weekly figures in this article will be superseded by those releases. The comparisons with a year earlier refer to the week of Nov. 23, 2026, and the week of Nov. 24, 2025.

About the data: All figures come from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and were checked on its website on Nov. 28, 2026: the Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update (released Nov. 24, 2026, prices for Nov. 23), the Heating Oil and Propane Update (prices for Nov. 23), the EIA's weekly price history tables, the Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report (data for Nov. 20), the Short-Term Energy Outlook (released Nov. 10, 2026, forecast completed Nov. 5) and the EIA's heating oil explainer (household figure for winter 2023–2024). Gasoline and diesel prices are retail averages including all taxes; heating oil and propane prices are residential averages excluding taxes. Weekly survey values can be revised. Figures from the Short-Term Energy Outlook for 2026 and 2027, for Brent crude, for Henry Hub and for winter natural gas consumption are EIA forecasts or projections, not measured results; all other figures are measured or estimated by the EIA for past dates. Percentage changes, the cents-per-gallon declines since September and October, the counts of consecutive weekly declines, the regional gap and the statements about series highs and lows are Headtopics calculations from the EIA's published weekly values; prices are not adjusted for inflation. The photo is from Wikimedia Commons; charts are by Headtopics.