Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels were recalled nationwide due to potential chemical contamination from a machine leakage during packaging, the FDA announced.

Senate candidate details anti-fraud agenda in MinnesotaGOP under pressure to pass Trump agenda'All of this is for power': Rep Brandon Gill on the left's support of Graham Platner Gas-X capsules sold across the country are being recalled over potential chemical contamination because of a machine leakage during packaging, according to the Food and Drug Administration.last week after discovering that the medication may have been contaminated with a coolant when a machine leaked during packaging.

"The lots are being recalled due to potential contamination with a diluted propylene glycol-based coolant from a machine leakage during the packaging process," the company's announcement reads. The recall affects four lots of 125 mg Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels in pill bottles of 120 ct. and 72 ct.

The company said 120 ct. bottles with lot numbers TL8K, YH9X and YH9Y and 72 ct. bottles with lot number X78N are impacted by the recall. These affected products all have an expiration date of Nov. 30, 2028. The ingestion of the Softgels contaminated with the coolant could lead to adverse events such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the company warned.

The ingestion of the Softgels contaminated with the coolant could lead to adverse events such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Haleon said it has not received any reports of adverse events in connection with this recall. Anyone who has experienced problems that may be related to taking this product should contact their physician or healthcare provider. Gas-X Softgels are typically taken to quickly break up gas bubbles in the digestive tract and relieve pressure, bloating, and discomfort.

The green capsules are packaged in boxes with green, blue and gray bands. Haleon is notifying its distributors and customers by letter, email and phone. The company is arranging for the return of all recalled products. The recall affects four lots of 125 mg Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels in pill bottles of 120 ct. and 72 ct.matching the lot numbers are urged to stop taking the pills immediately and contact the company for a return and reimbursement.

"Consumer safety and product quality are our utmost priorities at Haleon. The root cause of the contamination has been identified and repaired. Corrective and preventative actions have been implemented to prevent future recurrence," the company said.





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