A supposedly routine drilling operation at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic triggered an explosion on Monday afternoon, Nov. 16, producing a large plume of smoke.

Smoke from fire at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill funnels upward on Monday, Nov. 16. A routine drilling operation at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic turned into an explosion on Monday afternoon, Nov. 16, authorities said, producing a large plume of smoke.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the smoke just after 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Smoke floats upward from a fire at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Monday, Nov. 16. During a drilling operation, workers struck a deposit of gas in the landfill, leading to a release of it into the air, said Jonathan Torres, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Also read LA County hazmat team sent to Chiquita Canyon after small explosion

The agency’s hazardous-material team arrived to monitor the air. Hazmat teams were continuing to monitor the air alongside engineers from the landfill. There were advisories to remain indoors and keep windows and doors closed in nearby areas due to the smoke, but there were no shelter-in-place orders in place as of Monday evening.

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“I am not pleased,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement. “The families of Castaic and the surrounding communities have lived with the burden of this landfill for far too long, and they should not have to wonder whether they are safe. I want answers, and I will not accept vague explanations.

“What happened at the site today, why it happened, and what safeguards failed are questions the operator and every responsible agency must answer fully and promptly,” she said. “Those responsible will be held accountable. ”