Gas Prices Soar to Four-Year High as US Enters Third Month of Record-High Fuel Costs

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has hit $4.56, the highest in four years, as the US enters its third month of soaring gasoline prices. At least 16 states are expected to see all-time Memorial Day gas price records this weekend, including Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The rapid increase in gasoline prices has resulted in drivers spending billions of dollars more on gasoline over the last three months. The extended closure of the Strait of Hormuz has thrown those projections out the window, causing crude oil prices worldwide to jump significantly, thereby raising the cost of other petroleum products such as gasoline and jet fuel. Analysts have warned that prices at the pump could hit $5 a gallon as soon as June if the Strait of Hormuz fails to reopen fully as nations continue to deplete their oil stockpiles amid added pressure from summer demand. California continues to be the most expensive gasoline market across the country, with the state’s average price of gas hitting $6.13 a gallon on Friday, roughly 30 cents less than the state’s all-time high. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has publicly feuded with Chevron over surging prices, as the oil and gas major launched a campaign blaming premiums on the state’s climate change-related policies that have pushed fossil fuel producers out of California. The governor has urged drivers to boycott Chevron as they hit the roads for Memorial Day, suggesting that unbranded gas comes from the same refineries, storage tanks, and pipelines, and it meets the same state standards to keep your engine running clean, even if it doesn’t have a fancy name like ‘Techron.’

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has hit $4.56, the highest in four years, as the US enters its third month of soaring gasoline prices .

At least 16 states are expected to see all-time Memorial Day gas price records this weekend, including Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The rapid increase in gasoline prices has resulted in drivers spending billions of dollars more on gasoline over the last three months.

The extended closure of the Strait of Hormuz has thrown those projections out the window, causing crude oil prices worldwide to jump significantly, thereby raising the cost of other petroleum products such as gasoline and jet fuel. Analysts have warned that prices at the pump could hit $5 a gallon as soon as June if the Strait of Hormuz fails to reopen fully as nations continue to deplete their oil stockpiles amid added pressure from summer demand.

California continues to be the most expensive gasoline market across the country, with the state’s average price of gas hitting $6.13 a gallon on Friday, roughly 30 cents less than the state’s all-time high. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has publicly feuded with Chevron over surging prices, as the oil and gas major launched a campaign blaming premiums on the state’s climate change-related policies that have pushed fossil fuel producers out of California.

The governor has urged drivers to boycott Chevron as they hit the roads for Memorial Day, suggesting that unbranded gas comes from the same refineries, storage tanks, and pipelines, and it meets the same state standards to keep your engine running clean, even if it doesn’t have a fancy name like ‘Techron.





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Gasoline Prices Strait Of Hormuz Crude Oil Prices Memorial Day Gas Price Records California Chevron Gov. Gavin Newsom

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