Petroleum expert Patrick De Haan predicts prices will continue to sink and reach $3.75 a gallon by Thanksgiving.

Gasoline prices in the U.S. are below $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly four months. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline was $3.9788 on Tuesday, down from $4.56 a gallon earlier this year. will continue to ease into the Thanksgiving holidays.

Gas prices have fallen in recent weeks as filling stations switch from summer-blend fuels to cheaper winter blends. Federal rules require gas stations to sell a summer blend, designed to guard against evaporation, from June 1 to Sept. 15. Outside that period, stations are allowed to use a winter blend, which is cheaper to produce, explaining why prices often fade in the fall.

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The switch to the winter blend coincides with a drop in demand, as people take fewer road trips and vacations during the winter months. According toGlobal oil costs, the main factor determining prices at the pump, have also dipped amid hopes that theOn Tuesday morning, futures for Brent crude, the international benchmark, were trading at $91.12 per barrel.