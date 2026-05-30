Gas prices set to stay high across 2026–Even if Iran war ends

“You can kiss” a nationwide average gas price of $2.98 “goodbye for the rest of 2026,” oil analyst Denton Cinquegrana said.

As soon as the war with Iran is over, Americans are going to see gasoline prices"drop like a rock," President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on May 11, when the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular gas was a whopping $4.52.started, the national average gas price in the U.S. was $2.98 per gallon.

According to Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst at Oil Price Information Service , a Dow Jones company, Americans"can kiss that number goodbye for the rest of 2026.

"Gas prices were steadily falling in the U.S. in the months and weeks leading up to February 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, so much so that the White House was speaking of"big wins for American families" delivered by the But after the start of the Iran war, this trend was reversed. Disruption to global oil production and supply, mainly driven by the chokehold on the crucial Strait of Hormuz imposed by Tehran, brought up oil prices across the world and, consequentially, gas prices.

Normally, a fifth of the world’s oil transit through the narrow waterway. But since February 28, traffic on the strait has shrunk to a trickle. This week, nationwide average gas prices hovered around $4.5, according to data from the American Automobile Association , roughly $1.5 higher than they were in late February, before the launch of Operation Epic Fury.

In California, where drivers pay the highest price to fill their tanks, the statewide average price of regular gas was over $6 per gallon. In Mississippi, where they pay the lowest, it was just below $4 per gallon. The end of the Iran war alone is not enough to bring gas prices down in the U.S. Only one thing is guaranteed to do that, experts agree: reestablishing normal traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Reopening the Strait fully to oil shipments and nothing less," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at gas price comparison website GasBuddy, toldBut even after that happens, under the possible best case scenario, it would still take months—if not years—for gas prices to return to the levels they were at before the conflict began. "Normal flows of oil through the Strait of Hormuz would likely be step one.

But even if the strait reopens it will take some time to normalize," Cinquegrana said.

"It’s very contingent on how much oil starts getting through the strait, whether it’s all or nothing," De Haan said in a recent interview with FactCheck.org. "But it’s going to take several weeks for those ships to reach destinations once it becomes open. So, at best, it’s probably going to still be two to three weeks before the flows of oil can normalize. So, at least several weeks, and potentially beyond that," he added.

"If the strait were to reopen today, it would probably be early June until ships started going in and out," De Haan said. "It could be until July for some of those cargoes to start getting to the market.

"There has been some improvement in both gas and oil prices over the last week, likely driven by growing optimism around"Despite the recent pullback, the Brent forward curve continues to reflect ongoing supply concerns, with near-dated futures contracts trading at a notable premium to longer-dated maturities," Chief Technical Strategist for LPL Financial Adam Turnquist said in a statement to"Although the curve has started to flatten, December 2026 Brent futures remain near $80 per barrel, down from roughly $88 last week but still well above preconflict levels. ”"Until we see an agreement signed & a significant amount of ships transit through the Strait, the national average price of gasoline will likely remain well above $4/gal," he wrote on X.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran latest: US accuses Iran of violating ceasefire after renewed strikesFor the second time this week, the United States military conducted defensive strikes on Iranian targets as leaders of the two nations continue to negotiate a long-term peace deal.

Read more »

US-Israeli Air Strikes at Iran and Widespread Abuse of Rights in Iran and UgandaThis article discusses the US-Israeli air strikes on Iran and the widespread human rights abuses in Iran and Uganda, including arbitrary arrests of protestors, journalists, lawyers, human rights defenders, and members of ethnic and religious minorities. The article also highlights the border closure in Uganda due to the surge of rare Ebola cases and the changing nature of government in Iran post the U.S. aiding air strikes on Iran and protests in 1979. The article raises alarm on the severity of the issue, the long-term impacts it has on stability, and the need for addressing these matters urgently, primarily for individuals' rights and ethical conduct in society

Read more »

As Iran war and gas shortage continue, Fairbanks power prices to jump almost 25% this summerAlaska’s natural gas shortage has led to the utility’s increased reliance on diesel fuel, says the chief executive of Golden Valley Electric Association.

Read more »

US and Iran Stalemate Over Iran's Highly Enriched Uranium StockpileNegotiations between the US and Iran over the fate of Iran's nearly 970 pounds of 60% enriched uranium have stalled, as the stockpile remains a key sticking point. The US insists on full removal of the material, which could support roughly ten nuclear weapons, while Iran maintains its right to a civilian nuclear program. The issue complicates potential ceasefire agreements and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »