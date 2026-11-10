Gas Prices: Rand Paul Warns Costs Could Climb Under Anti-Fossil Fuel Push

Sen. Rand Paul warns that gas prices could rise further under anti-fossil fuel policies, citing past peaks under Obama and Biden and current pump prices.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) warned on Friday that Americans would face even higher gas prices if 'anti-fossil fuel zealots' take power, days after Democrats posted strong gains across the country in the midterm elections. Paul shared an op-ed by David Asman that accused the left of paying lip service to higher gas prices while doing little to lower them when it held power.

In a post sharing the article, Paul wrote that if people think gas prices are high now, they should wait until the anti-fossil fuel zealots take over. He reminded readers of the steps Democrats took on energy when they were fully in charge of government.

Also read Gas prices dip below $4 but inflation remains stubbornly high

Past Gas Price Peaks Under Obama and Biden

Paul's post pointed to the Keystone XL pipeline, which was blocked on the first day in office of the administration that Democrats led, and to Green New Deal policies that included pushing electric vehicles on Americans. The op-ed argued that these policies produced large increases at the pump that exceed today's prices.

According to the figures cited in the article, gas prices under President Barack Obama peaked at $4.55 a gallon in some areas in May 2011. Adjusted for inflation, that peak would equal $6.78 today. Gas prices under President Joe Biden peaked at $5.03 a gallon in June 2022, which would be $5.79 today after adjusting for inflation.

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The article also said the highest spike under President Donald Trump reached $4.55 a gallon in mid-May of this year. Paul's post framed these numbers as evidence that the Democratic approach to energy produced sharper price increases than the current market.

Diesel Record and Recent Pump Price Trends

Gasoline prices have not reached the record set in 2022, according to the source, which described the current level as still below the $5.0165 record under the Biden administration. Diesel, however, set a new all-time high in September at $6.5276.

Gas prices have been falling for nearly two weeks as crude oil dipped back into the high $80 to low $90 per barrel range. Even so, pump prices remain the highest they have ever been at this time of year.

Before 2026, the national average had never risen above $4 per gallon during the month of November. The national average is now more than one dollar higher than it was a year ago, a gap that critics of current energy policy have used to press their case.

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Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Democratic Affordability Plans

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) also warned that Democrats would likely worsen affordability problems if they return to power. He said Democrats plan to 'tackle' affordability but will not address the root cause, which he identified as massive borrowing, printing, and spending that he said has produced inflation.

DeSantis's remarks place the fight over gas prices within a wider debate about federal spending and inflation. Paul's warning about energy policy and DeSantis's critique of spending policy both target Democratic economic proposals ahead of future elections.