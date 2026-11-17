Gasoline pump prices fell to their lowest since mid-March after a broader decline in oil markets this month, suggesting inflationary pressures from the Iran war are beginning to ease.

Gasoline pump prices fell to their lowest since mid-March after a broader decline in oil markets this month, suggesting inflationary pressures from the Iran war are beginning to ease.

National regular unleaded gasoline dropped to an average of $3.78 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. Global oil prices have slid in recent weeks on increased flows from the Persian Gulf and indications from US President Donald Trump that he’ll hold off on renewed attacks against Iran.

Also read Ro Khanna Demands $1,700 Checks for Families to Offset Iran War Costs Amid Rising Gas Prices

Pump prices surged after the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran in late February, triggering an energy shock as exports of crude and refined products were disrupted through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Trump said earlier this month that it was “largely true” that Republicans lost the midterm elections because of the impact of the war in the Middle East.

“US wholesale prices have declined very quickly from their highs, which will certainly provide some relief at the pump,” said Yigit Dogan, an oil products analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd. “But prices are still above pre-conflict levels, and the underlying causes have not changed, meaning they can rise very quickly again next summer. ” The move lower is part of a broader drop in oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate futures — the US benchmark — falling by almost $20 a barrel since the end of October.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, US retail diesel prices dropped below $6 a gallon for the first time since early September, taking some pressure off a key inflationary input that has pushed the price of energy and food higher this fall. The economy-wide impacts of higher fuel prices were highlighted recently in wholesale inflation that’s risen at the fastest pace since 2022. But indications are growing that the war’s pressures may be beginning to ease.

The International Energy Agency sees a roughly 2 million-barrels-a-day global oil surplus this quarter, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. flagged the risk of a glut next year. US gasoline stockpiles, which have been below seasonal levels since late April, have started to recover, while crude prices have tumbled on hopes for a faster resolution to the war. Gasoline futures have also slumped this month. Gasoline prices typically fall heading into winter as driving demand declines.

But while the move lower will be a welcome relief to US consumers, the still relatively high pump prices will maintain pressure on the Trump administration for now.