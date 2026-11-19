The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Long Island is now $3.95, according to AAA’s latest figures.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Long Island is now $3.95, according to AAA’s latest figures. Drivers in Nassau and Suffolk counties are getting some relief at the pump as Thanksgiving approaches.

With the holiday travel period just days away, gas prices are trending downward across Long Island and nationwide, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Long Island is now $3.95, according to AAA’s latest figures. That’s down 11 cents from this time last week and 40 cents compared to a month ago. The average price across New York State is $4.08 per gallon, while the national average is now $3.72.

Also read Gas prices are falling, but they might still affect Thanksgiving travel trends

AAA says several factors are contributing to the recent decline in gas prices. Lower oil prices, strong domestic oil, and gasoline production, and easing demand are all helping bring prices down. U.S. oil production recently reached a record high of more than 14 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline supplies have also increased, while demand has eased slightly.

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AAA Northeast spokesperson Robert Sinclair says nearly every factor that influences gas prices is currently contributing to the decline. The combination of cheaper oil, more supply, and less demand is helping accelerate the drop at the pump. Drivers planning to travel are encouraged to check gas prices along their route and plan before heading out. For the latest on gas price averages, visit