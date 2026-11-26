Gas prices drop below $3 at some Mobile stations ahead of Thanksgiving
Some Mobile-area stations are dipping below $3 a gallon, with one driver spotting $2.95 after seeing $3.59 nearby. AAA says Alabama averages $3.27 as 81.5M Americans gear up for Thanksgiving travel.
Some gas stations in the Mobile area are selling regular gas for less than $3 a gallon as millions of Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving.
AAA representative Sheri Falk said Alabama’s average for regular gas was $3.27 a gallon when she checked AAA’s gas price data. The average was lower along the coast: $3.09 in Baldwin County and $3.14 in Mobile County.
“We went to the gas station up near Topgolf, right, and it was like $3.59 for the gas. And then we come here" Zaire said.
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