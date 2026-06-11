The national average price for regular gas continued the recent downward pricing trend on Thursday, falling to $4.129 per gallon. it marked a slight decrease from Wednesday's average of $4.151 per gallon and a 12-cent drop compared to a week ago, when a gallon of regular gas was $4.241. Thursday's average price was too substantially lower than a month ago, when the cost was $4.52 per gallon, a decrease of over 40 cents per gallon. In the spring, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas set a 2026 record at $4.564. Fuel costs have dropped nearly every day since then. Much of this is correlated to geopolitics, specifically the war between the United States and Iran. The current downward trend in gas prices could be coming to an end if recent history repeats itself. Gas prices began to drop amid reports that a pEace deal between the U.S. and Iran was imminent. However, in recent days, military strikes between the countries have affected the market. Relief at the pumps has also spread nationwide. The states with the lowest gas prices, with one exception, are in the South — many along the Gulf Coast. The states with the highest gas prices in the country are located in the western U.S. California remains the state with the highest gas prices in the country at $5.809 per gallon. hawaii moved up to the state with the second-highest gas prices in the nation at $5.583 per gallon. Next is Washington state at $5.567 per gallon. Alaska is next, with a statewide average of $5.153 per gallon,followed by Oregon at $5.048 per gallon.

The national average price for regular gas continued the recent downward pricing trend on Thursday, falling to $4.129 per gallon. It marked a slight decrease from Wednesdays average of $4.151 per gallon and a 12-cent drop compared to a week ago, when a gallon of regular gas was $4.241.

Thursday's average price was as well substantially lower than a month ago, when the cost was $4.52 per gallon, a decrease of over 40 cents per gallon. In the spring, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas set a 2026 record at $4.564. Fuel costs have dropped nearly every day since then. Much of this is correlated to geopolitics, specifically the war between the United States and Iran.

The current downward trend in gas prices could be coming to an end if recent history repeats itself. Gas prices began to drop amid reports that a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran was imminent.

However, in recent days, military strikes between the countries have affected the market. relief at the pumps has as well spread nationwide. the states with the lowest gas prices,with one exception, are in the South — many along the Gulf Coast. The states with the highest gas prices in the nation are located in the western U.S. California remains the state with the highest gas prices in the country at $5.809 per gallon.

Hawaii moved up to the state with the second-highest gas priCes in the country at $5.583 per gallon. Next is Washington state at $5.567 per gallon. Alaska is next, with a statewide average of $5.153 per gallon, followed by Oregon at $5.048 per gallon





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Gas Prices Downward Trend Military Strikes Geopolitics War Between The U.S. And Iran Relief At The Pumps States With The Lowest Gas Prices States With The Highest Gas Prices California Hawaii Washington State Alaska Oregon

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