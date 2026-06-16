Gas meter burns for hours at downtown Anchorage dive bar

The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a gas-fed fire at Van’s Dive Bar Monday.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A gas-fed fire at Van’s Dive Bar triggered a response Monday morning from the Anchorage Fire Department . Due to the line being compromised below the meter, crews had to let the gas burn off until ENSTAR could shut the gas off from underground.

Crews left just before 8 a.m. No injuries were reported.after ENSTAR warned someone is purposely loosening bolts and screws on gas meters to cause a leak. At least 10 incidents have been reported since mid-May. Both AFD and ENSTAR were unable to confirm if this fire was a result of purposeful vandalism, but ENSTAR Communications Manager Harley Hedlund said it’s likely.

“I will say there is a pattern that we have seen where gas meters are being tampered with at commercial buildings and it’s a good reminder for all of us to be aware to keep our community safe,” she said, adding that dealing with a natural gas leak can be very dangerous for anyone not familiar with it. Hedlund said police are working on the case and asking that people report suspicious behavior.

If anyone smells gas or hears a hissing sound, they should leave the area, Hedlund said, and call 911 and ENSTAR’s emergency line at 1 —SMELL GAS . Soldotna man arrested after ramming cars and assaulting witnesses, troopers sayMan arrested for fatal shooting, leaving one teen dead, APD says





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