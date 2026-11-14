Gas lines may ease in Issaquah as Costco adds more fueling lanes amid high demand

Costco members in Issaquah now have more options at the pump after the retailer expanded its gas station to 50 fueling stations.

What actually saves gas and which popular hacks to skip The Issaquah Costco is offering Kirkland Signature top-tier fuel as part of the expanded setup, giving drivers more lanes to fuel up as demand remains high.

The new gas station opens amid a spike in diesel prices and food inflation, which has made it more expensive to produce and transport goods. Consumer prices climbed by 0.4% in October after a 0.6% increase in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Both were higher than economists expected, adding to concerns that inflation is becoming entrenched in the economy.

Also read Costco recalls Kirkland Signature heavy whipped cream in 12 states over cleaning chemical contamination

FAA lifts nationwide ground stop caused by communications problems The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday, directing airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances.

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"Newly released audio from a desperate 911 call captures the moment two window washers realized they were stuck more than 30 stories up in high winds. A crash involving three vehicles and a semi-truck turned deadly Thursday evening, with multiple people injured, Washington State Patrol confirmed.

Families in tears and outrage after Olympia School District votes to close 3 schools In a highly charged and emotional board meeting on Thursday night, the Olympia School District board voted to close down three elementary schools, despite a fiery contingent of district families opposing the proposal.