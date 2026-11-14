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Gas lines may ease in Issaquah as Costco adds more fueling lanes amid high demand

komonews#272 in United States
Gas lines may ease in Issaquah as Costco adds more fueling lanes amid high demand
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Costco members in Issaquah now have more options at the pump after the retailer expanded its gas station to 50 fueling stations.

What actually saves gas and which popular hacks to skip The Issaquah Costco is offering Kirkland Signature top-tier fuel as part of the expanded setup, giving drivers more lanes to fuel up as demand remains high.

The new gas station opens amid a spike in diesel prices and food inflation, which has made it more expensive to produce and transport goods. Consumer prices climbed by 0.4% in October after a 0.6% increase in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Both were higher than economists expected, adding to concerns that inflation is becoming entrenched in the economy.

Also readCostco recalls Kirkland Signature heavy whipped cream in 12 states over cleaning chemical contamination

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Costco recalls Kirkland Signature whipped cream due to possible cleaning chemical contamination

Costco has recalled certain 15-ounce cans of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream sold in 12 states after the producer warned that one batch may contain a small amount of cleaning chemical, with reports of chemical smell and taste but no serious adverse effects.

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Up nextCostco recalls Kirkland Signature whipped cream due to possible cleaning chemical contamination