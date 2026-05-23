Gas explosion in northern China's coal mine kills 82, nine missing

The death toll from a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China's Shanxi province has jumped to 82, with at least nine people still missing. Nearly 250 workers were underground when the explosion occurred, and rescue operations are ongoing.

The death toll from a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China 's Shanxi province has jumped to at least 82. Nine people are still missing.

Nearly 250 workers were underground when the gas explosion occurred and rescue operations are ongoing. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for authorities to 'spare no effort' in treating the injured and conducting search and rescue operations. A coal company executive has been detained for further investigation. Rescuers are attending the Liushenyu coal mine in Changzhi city.

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Coal Mine Explosion China Shanxi Province Qinyuan County Coal Mine Gas Explosion Death Toll Missing Rescue Operation China Coal Industry Association Executives Detained Breaking Story

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