A massive gas explosion destroyed a hot tub and outbuilding at the Rochdale home of Diane Berry and Hugh Taylor. No injuries were reported despite the powerful blast heard miles away.

A catastrophic gas explosion occurred in Bamford, Rochdale, on Tuesday afternoon, destroying a garden hot tub and an outbuilding at the residence of prominent kitchen designer Diane Berry, 62. The blast, which sent a deafening boom echoing up to five miles away, shattered windows and scattered debris across the private road. Emergency services responded rapidly to the scene, establishing a safety cordon while authorities investigated the cause of the incident.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

The explosion happened shortly after 4:30 pm, triggering an immediate response from Greater Manchester Police, who received reports of a significant gas leak and blast. Three fire engines from Heywood and Rochdale fire stations, along with a Special Response Vehicle from Ashton-under-Lyne fire station, arrived quickly to manage the situation. Firefighters worked alongside Cadent Gas engineers and North West Ambulance staff to make the area safe and prevent further risks.

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Residents living in the vicinity were initially evacuated from their properties as a precaution. However, officials confirmed that residents have since been able to return to their homes. A strict 50-meter cordon remains in place around the property on Bury Road to allow investigators and repair crews to work without interference. The couple, Diane Berry and her partner Hugh Taylor, 71, were not at home when the incident occurred.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Investigation

Cadent Gas company workers were observed working on the road prior to the explosion, and neighbors had reported smelling gas two days before the incident. The gas distribution company stated it is too early to determine the exact cause of the blast. A man who answered the door at the couple's £750,000 home declined to comment on the specific details of the event. Health and Safety Executive inspectors were also spotted at the scene, carefully navigating through shattered roof tiles and broken timber to inspect the damage.

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A close friend of the couple clarified the sequence of events, stating that the explosion originated from a gas leak under an outbuilding at the bottom of the garden, not directly from the hot tub itself. The friend explained that the gas leak caused the outbuilding to blow up first, which subsequently destroyed the hot tub. Debris from both structures landed on the road, and the garden has been sealed off while workers repair the extensive damage.

Community Reaction and Neighbor Accounts

Local residents described the sound of the explosion as comparable to grenades going off or a massive bomb being detonated. Dog walker Mike Joyce, 67, reported that his house shook violently during the incident. He noted that about 20 to 30 people emerged into the street immediately after the blast, expressing shock and a desire to understand what had happened. Pensioner Bill Jones, 72, corroborated these accounts, mentioning he had spoken to a neighbor the day before who could also smell gas.

The couple, who run a bespoke kitchen design company, expressed relief that no one was killed or injured, describing the outcome as a miracle. Their firm had recently won a top regional award in a kitchen design competition, a achievement highlighted by social media posts showing Diane Berry meeting celebrity hosts Claudia Winkleman and Kevin McCloud. The company offers high-end kitchen designs with top-of-the-range appliances and worktops costing up to £250,000.

The aftermath of the explosion left significant physical evidence in the neighborhood. Shattered roof tiles, broken timber, and panels from a fence were scattered across the pavement and nearby hedgerows. The couple's modern detached home, which includes a garage with high-end vehicles such as a white Porsche, remained intact despite the proximity of the blast. Emergency services continue to attend the scene as investigations into the gas leak proceed.