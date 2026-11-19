A gas leak caused a massive fireball that destroyed a hot tub at the Bamford home of Diane Berry and Hugh Taylor. Emergency services responded to the scene on Tuesday afternoon after neighbors reported hearing a deafening boom. The couple, who own a bespoke kitchen design firm, were not home during the blast.

A severe gas explosion completely destroyed a garden outbuilding and a hot tub at a private residence in Bamford, Rochdale, on Tuesday afternoon. The blast occurred at the property belonging to Diane Berry, 62, and her partner Hugh Taylor, 71, sending debris flying across the street and shattering nearby windows. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene on Bury Road, establishing a safety perimeter as investigators began their work.

The force of the detonation was so powerful that witnesses reported hearing the boom from up to five miles away. Residents described the sound as a deafening crack, with some initially fearing that a bomb had been detonated in their quiet neighborhood. The incident caused significant panic, prompting neighbors to dive for cover as the shockwave echoed through the area.

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Diane Berry and Hugh Taylor, who operate a bespoke kitchen design firm, were not at home when the explosion took place. A close friend of the couple confirmed that they were fortunate to survive the incident unharmed. The couple described the survival of themselves and their neighbors as a miracle, noting they were deeply grateful that no one was injured.

Authorities have determined that the explosion was not caused by the hot tub igniting directly. Instead, a gas leak located beneath a separate outbuilding at the bottom of the garden caused the structure to blow up first. This secondary blast took the hot tub with it, resulting in the total destruction of both structures and scattering debris across the road and adjacent properties.

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Greater Manchester Police confirmed they were called to the scene shortly after 4:30 PM to manage the emergency response. Three fire engines from Heywood and Rochdale stations, along with a Special Response Vehicle from Ashton-under-Lyne, were deployed. Firefighters worked alongside Cadent Gas engineers and North West Ambulance staff to secure the site and make the area safe for the community.

Initial evacuation orders were issued for residents in the immediate vicinity of the blast. However, officials allowed residents to return to their homes after the immediate danger had passed. A 50-meter cordon remained in place around the Berry-Taylor property to allow for continued safety inspections and repair work by emergency crews.

Cadent Gas workers had been observed working on the road in the days leading up to the disaster. Several residents reported smelling gas in the area two days prior to the explosion, raising concerns about potential pre-existing leaks. One pensioner, Bill Jones, 72, stated that he and a neighbor both detected the scent of gas the day before the blast occurred.

Neighbors expressed deep shock at the severity of the event. Mike Joyce, 67, mentioned that his house shook during the explosion, comparing the noise to grenades being fired nearby. He noted that around twenty or thirty people emerged from their homes as soon as the sound subsided, all stunned by the sudden violence of the event.

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Health and Safety Executive workers were spotted at the scene inspecting the aftermath. Investigators picked their way through shattered roof tiles and broken timber to assess the structural damage. The couple owns a white Porsche and other luxury vehicles at the residence, which now faces significant exterior damage.

The explosion comes just days after Diane Berry and Hugh Taylor won a top regional award for their kitchen design firm. Their company designs high-end kitchens costing up to £250,000 with premium appliances. Diane has recently been seen on social media meeting high-profile figures such as Claudia Winkleman and Kevin McCloud.

The exact timeline and technical cause of the gas leak remain under investigation. A spokesperson for Cadent Gas stated that it was too early to determine the precise cause of the explosion. The company declined to provide further comments at this stage, emphasizing the need for a thorough forensic analysis.

The garden at the property has been sealed off as workers continue to repair the extensive damage caused by the blast. While the couple were not physically hurt, the destruction of their property and the surrounding area serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with gas leaks. Residents remain on high alert as officials finalize their reports.