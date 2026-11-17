Emergency services responded to a suspected hot tub gas explosion on Bury Road in Bamford on Tuesday, causing evacuations and structural shakes for nearby residents. No injuries were reported.

Emergency services responded to a significant safety incident in Rochdale on Tuesday afternoon following a suspected hot tub explosion on Bury Road in Bamford. The blast triggered immediate evacuations of local residents and established a fifty-metre exclusion zone around the affected property.

Emergency Response and Timeline

Greater Manchester Police were alerted to the situation shortly after 4:30pm on Tuesday. Multiple emergency units were dispatched to the scene, including three fire engines deployed from the Heywood and Rochdale fire stations. Additionally, the Special Response Vehicle from the Ashton-under-Lyne fire station was sent to assist with the complex gas-related incident.

Also read Gianmarco Soresi On Netflix Special, Shit Talk, Global Comedy Explosion

Cadent Gas technical teams worked alongside emergency crews to secure the area and mitigate potential hazards from the gas leak. North West Ambulance services were also present on-site to assess any potential health risks, though no medical emergencies were confirmed during the initial response phase. Firefighters remained in attendance at the location to ensure the stability of the site.

Witness Accounts and Impact

Residents in the immediate vicinity described a terrifying experience, with several neighbours reporting that their homes shook violently during the blast. One local resident stated that their house shook violently and expressed fear, noting that debris was scattered across the road which was subsequently closed and cordoned off by authorities. Another neighbour described the event as a loud bang that was so powerful it felt as though a plane had landed on their property.

Advertisement

The sound of the explosion was audible across a wide radius, with reports indicating that residents in Milnrow, located more than five miles away, could hear the blast clearly. Some residents expressed concern that the ongoing closure of Bury Road would result in significant traffic chaos and disruption to daily commutes in the Bamford area.

Resolution and Ongoing Safety Measures

Despite the severity of the initial event, no casualties have been reported by any emergency service officials. Residents who were initially evacuated from their properties have now been permitted to return to their homes, including the occupants of the affected house on Bury Road. This return was facilitated after emergency crews determined that the immediate danger had been neutralized.

However, a strict fifty-metre cordon remains in place around the site as a precautionary measure. Bury Road is expected to remain closed to traffic for some time while safety assessments are completed. The explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak associated with a hot tub located outside a home in the Camberley Drive area, according to local reports.