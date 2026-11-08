Gary Oldman's The Fifth Element Surges on Tubi as Slow Horses Tops Apple TV Charts

Gary Oldman's 1997 sci-fi classic The Fifth Element climbs into Tubi's top ten most-watched films in the U.S. Meanwhile, Slow Horses claims the number one streaming spot.

Streaming audiences in the United States are currently gravitating toward the work of actor Gary Oldman, driving both a critically acclaimed television series and a legendary science fiction film to the top of digital charts. The spy thriller Slow Horses has reclaimed the number one spot on Apple TV after its sixth season finale, while Luc Besson's 1997 cult classic The Fifth Element has simultaneously risen into the top ten most-watched movies on the free ad-supported platform Tubi.

Slow Horses Reclaims Apple TV Number One Spot

The sixth season of the Apple TV original series Slow Horses has successfully displaced Ted Lasso from the top of the platform's domestic viewing rankings. Following the premiere and conclusion of the season titled Judgment Day, the show secured the number one position in the United States, marking a significant achievement for the cynical espionage drama. This victory highlights the enduring popularity of the series, which is known for its sharp writing and distinctive character-driven narrative.

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The success of the sixth season ensures that the show will continue its annual production cycle for the foreseeable future. Producers have already confirmed that two additional seasons are in the works, guaranteeing that viewers will have more opportunities to follow the misadventures of the team at Slough House. This consistent output allows the series to maintain a steady cultural footprint in the competitive streaming landscape.

Fifth Element Storms Tubi Charts With Bruce Willis

While television viewers flock to Slow Horses, movie enthusiasts are rediscovering the 1997 science fiction film The Fifth Element. The movie, which features an ensemble cast led by Gary Oldman alongside Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich, is currently ranked among the ten most-watched films on the Tubi streaming service in the United States. This resurgence demonstrates the long-term value of strong genre cinema on free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platforms.

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Directed by Luc Besson and co-written by Besson and Robert Mark Kamen, The Fifth Element was initially perceived by some as a standard Hollywood blockbuster. However, contemporary critics and audiences have reevaluated the film as a forward-thinking, inventive piece of cinema that defied conventional sci-fi tropes at the time of its release. This critical reevaluation has helped the movie cultivate a dedicated and loyal fanbase that continues to drive its popularity decades later.

Box Office Legacy And Production Costs

The commercial success of The Fifth Element remains impressive when analyzed through modern financial metrics. Produced on a reported budget of $95 million, the film achieved a global theatrical gross of $264 million. This performance was particularly notable given the mixed critical reception the movie received upon its initial release, proving that audience appeal can sometimes outpace critical consensus in the short term.

During its theatrical run, The Fifth Element opened at the number one position at the North American box office. The film ultimately secured the title of the ninth highest-grossing movie of 1997 worldwide. These figures underscore the film's broad international appeal and its ability to attract diverse demographics, a quality that continues to make it a staple on streaming platforms like Tubi today.

Oldman's Dual Streaming Dominance

Gary Oldman currently holds a unique dual presence in the American streaming market, representing both contemporary prestige television and classic blockbuster cinema. His role as Jackson Lamb, the head of Slough House, anchors the hit series Slow Horses, while his performance as the villainous Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg in The Fifth Element continues to resonate with new generations of viewers.

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The concurrent popularity of these two distinct projects highlights the versatility of Oldman's career and the enduring appeal of the franchises he supports. As Slow Horses prepares for its confirmed future seasons and The Fifth Element continues to attract viewers on Tubi, Oldman remains a central figure in the current streaming ecosystem. This widespread engagement suggests that high-quality storytelling and charismatic performances continue to be the primary drivers of viewer retention across all major digital platforms.