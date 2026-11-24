Gary Oldman's iconic role in Luc Besson's 1997 sci-fi classic The Fifth Element is trending on Tubi. Explore the film's enduring legacy, unique visuals, and Oldman's memorable villain performance.

The 1997 science fiction thriller The Fifth Element, directed by French filmmaker Luc Besson, has re-entered the cultural spotlight as it ranks among Tubi's top ten most-watched films. This surge in viewership offers a timely opportunity for audiences to revisit a movie that has maintained its status as an instant classic for nearly three decades. The film features Gary Oldman as the flamboyant industrialist Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg, a character that stands in stark contrast to his recent portrayal of the lethargic Jackson Lamb in the television series Slow Horses.

The Fifth Element Plot and Core Details

Set in the twenty-third century, the narrative follows Korben Dallas, played by Bruce Willis, who works as a New York City taxi driver and is a former special forces operative. The story shifts dramatically when a mysterious woman named Leeloo, portrayed by Milla Jovovich, falls directly into his taxi cab. Dallas quickly learns that Leeloo holds the key to combating a great evil that is approaching Earth. To save humanity, they must unite Leeloo with stones that represent the four classical elements.

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As they journey together, both the government and a crazed mercenary named Zorg are in pursuit of the pair. Dallas must utilize every resource at his disposal to protect Leeloo and fulfill his destiny as the hero he was always meant to become. The film distinguishes itself from other summer releases of that era, which included Jurassic Park: The Lost World, Men in Black, and Air Force One. Besson's whimsical sci-fi tale created a worldwide hit and retained the record for admissions in France for over a decade.

Luc Besson's Groundbreaking Visual Vision

Besson, who had previously made his first American-set movie with Léon: The Professional, developed a story he originally conceived at the age of sixteen. To match his unique narrative filled with prophecy, philosophy, and unknown cultures, he hired artists to create visuals unlike anything previously seen on the big screen. For production design, he recruited French comic creators Jean Giraud and Jean-Claude Mézières to envision a twenty-third century New York City where classic iconography met eye-popping futurism.

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This distinctive aesthetic was symbolized by Korben Dallas's flying yellow taxi cab and skyscrapers that seemed to have no beginning or end. The groundbreaking costumes were designed by celebrated fashion guru Jean Paul Gaultier. These designs included Leeloo's orange suspender ensemble and the wild leopard print chic worn by radio host Ruby Rhod, played by Chris Tucker. Besson combined these iconoclastic artists with his existing skills in action storytelling from films like La Femme Nikita and Subway.

Gary Oldman and Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg Performance

In contrast to the sardonic and laid-back hero played by Willis, Oldman delivers a performance as Zorg that lacks any subtlety. The character is elaborately dressed and prone to violent tantrums, with Oldman playing him with a manic intensity that borders on cartoonish. Zorg parades around his premises like an emperor, attempting to dominate everyone he encounters while betraying his cowardice when faced with an opponent he cannot overcome. The emotions are displayed on the surface, reflecting Oldman's previous collaboration with Besson in Léon: The Professional as the corrupt police officer Norman Stansfield.

Oldman's magnetic presence becomes one of the film's highlights, providing a human face to the threat Dallas faces. He portrays a villain who feels right at home in the gaudy excess of the future Besson presents. As a vain capitalist accustomed to everything going his way, the portrayal highlights a powerful man with deep-seated insecurities. This character resonates with modern audiences just as much as it did in 1997, showcasing Oldman's ability to sidestep expectations.

The Fifth Element Impact and Legacy

The mark of a great actor is the ability to tell a story in multiple ways, a trait Gary Oldman has demonstrated throughout his career. Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg is entirely different from Jackson Lamb, yet both roles showcase the commitment and range of a star who becomes part of whatever world he inhabits. If viewers have recently finished the latest season of Slow Horses on Apple TV and are awaiting the next installment, revisiting this cult classic provides a comprehensive look at the actor's versatility.

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The film's impact was largely due to its unique look, which captivated audiences regardless of whether they were familiar with Besson or understood the specific concepts. Every frame looks like a comic book come to life, giving both the science fiction and action genres a new perspective. The combination of Oldman's energetic performance, Besson's imaginative direction, and the era's innovative special effects continues to draw in new fans decades after the initial release.