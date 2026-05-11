Gary Oldman Reflects on Early Acting Success and Long-Running Role in Slow Horses as a Sixth Season Confirmed

Gary Oldman shares memories of his early acting triumph during a nativity play and discusses his enduring role as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses. With a sixth season greenlit and production for Season 7 beginning soon, Oldman reflects on the deep impact of this character on his career and the physical commitment it requires.

Gary Oldman , one of Britain's most esteemed actors, showcased his early talent for securing significant roles during an appearance on Josh Widdicombe's BBC Radio 2 show.

The acclaimed actor, known for his extensive filmography including The Firm, JFK, The Fifth Element, and Slow Horses, was reminded of his childhood role as Joseph in a school nativity play, which he landed instead of a former classmate, Christopher Carey. During the broadcast, Carey called in to recount the incident from their time at London's Monson Primary School in the late 1960s, prompting Oldman to humorously acknowledge his lifelong aptitude for standout performances.

I know that I got the part in the nativity play. I got the part of Joseph, so in my mind I'm embellishing it by saying it was the day before the play, that I got pulled aside to be told I was given the part of the shepherd or the sheep. The one who replaced me was Gary Oldman. Do you remember that?

Or have I made that up over the years? The BBC Radio 2 conversation highlighted Oldman's enduring career, which spans iconic roles such as the slovenly detective Jackson Lamb in Apple TV series Slow Horsesthe critically acclaimed adaptation of Mick Herron's London Rules book series.

Oldman, who has earned a new generation of fans through this role, reflects on Lamb as one of his most beloved characters, placing it among his masterful portrayals like Darkest Hour and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Where would he be in the canon, as it were? I think up there with you know, Darkest Hour, Tinker Tailor, he remarked after receiving his MBE last October.

Oldman's Oscar-winning performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour solidified his status as a cinematic powerhouse, with additional nominations for his roles in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Mank. Since its debut in 2022, Oldman has embodied Jackson Lambthe shabby, brash leader of a group of MI5 agents at Slough Housewith unwavering commitment. Season 5 introduces new intrigue as Roddy Ho, the team's tech expert, begins dating a mysterious woman, leading to suspicions of foul play.

As London faces a series of bizarre events, the Slow Horses gang uncovers an old agency tactic to destabilize governments. We're getting a taste of our own poison, Oldman remarked, hinting at the series' deepening plot. With a sixth season confirmed and Season 7 set to begin production in November, Oldman notes that Lamb has become the character he has inhabited the longest, dedicating himself physically to the role by gaining weight and maintaining Lamb's signature unkempt appearance.

Despite the unusual demands of the role, Oldman embraces the challenge to avoid lengthy makeup sessions. So it's of my own choosing, really, that I've got to walk around with a terrible haircut and scruff on my chin and go to Windsor Castle, meet the future king, you know, and go 'Sorry, I apologise about all of this, but, you know, I start work in a month,' he joked, reflecting on the sacrifices of his craft





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