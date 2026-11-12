Gary Neville Warns Mauricio Pochettino Against Manchester United Job Without January Defense Backing

Gary Neville urges Mauricio Pochettino to demand defensive reinforcements in January before accepting the Manchester United head coach role to fix the team's poor performance.

Gary Neville has issued a stark warning to Mauricio Pochettino, advising him to reject the Manchester United head coach position unless the club guarantees significant defensive reinforcements during the upcoming January transfer window. The former defender argues that the incoming manager must secure specific commitments from the club's hierarchy to address what he describes as the worst back four in the Premier League history.

Pochettino Contract And United Sacking Details

Pochettino is expected to be named the new Red Devils head coach, replacing Michael Carrick, who was pictured arriving at the Carrington training ground on Thursday morning before being sacked just hours later. Director of football Jason Wilcox was also seen arriving at the facility on Thursday after discussing Carrick's fate in Monaco the previous day with chief executive Omar Berrada. Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ratified the dismissal with the blessing of co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer. United moved closer to appointing Pochettino after reaching a verbal agreement with the US national team boss on Wednesday and subsequently made a formal approach to US Soccer. The current situation leaves United languishing in the relegation zone, sitting 18th in the Premier League with only one win from their opening 10 matches and having conceded 19 goals, a statistic surpassed only by Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace.

Also read Manchester United fires Michael Carrick as head coach, lines up US coach Mauricio Pochettino

Neville Defends Pochettino With Ultimatum

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville insisted that Pochettino must make ultimatums to the board if he wishes to proceed with the move, starting with immediate improvements to the defensive line. Neville stated that if he were in Pochettino's position, he would protect himself up to the high heavens by securing a substantial pay-off within his contract. He emphasized that the manager needs to insist on acquiring two defenders in January and securing a minimum budget for the following summer to turn the team's fortunes around. Neville declared that the board must give these demands to the Argentine manager, or else he should not take the job. He argued that without these guarantees, Pochettino risks inheriting a dysfunctional squad with no realistic path to success.

Worst Back Four In Premier League Analysis

Neville did not hold back in his criticism of the current defensive options at the club, pointing to the specific lineup used in the recent draw with Aston Villa. He described the back four of Diogo Dalot at left back, Noussair Mazraoui at right back, Leny Yoro, and Ayden Heaven as probably the worst back four in the Premier League. Neville expressed disbelief that Manchester United have ended up with such a weak defensive configuration, noting that he cannot believe the state of the team's defense after such a short period. Dalot was noted for giving away a penalty during the 4-4 draw, highlighting the vulnerabilities that Pochettino will likely inherit upon his arrival. This criticism underscores the urgent need for structural changes in the squad's composition before the new manager takes control.

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Timeline For Pochettino United Takeover

Pochettino is currently at the US Soccer base outside Atlanta preparing for a CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final double header against Haiti, and is due to speak to the media on Friday. It remains unclear if he will remain in charge for those games, as United are said to be relaxed about the Argentine taking the team for the upcoming fixtures. He could potentially stay for the first leg in Kingston, Jamaica, at the weekend and then travel to Manchester immediately after. The second leg in Cincinnati is scheduled for the early hours of Thursday, which might allow Pochettino to only take over at United on Friday with a huge game against Liverpool at Anfield 48 hours later. The US Soccer Federation is understood to be ready for this contingency and has a succession plan in place should he leave.

Financial Cost Of Pochettino Appointment

The financial implications of bringing Pochettino to Old Trafford are significant, with the transition costing approximately £7 million to buy him out of his contract with the US Soccer Federation. Manchester United are ready to foot this bill to secure their desired candidate. The total cost of the appointment is expected to rise above £10 million when including the fees for bringing in his back-room team, which includes trusted assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino. This expense is considerable considering that Pochettino only signed a new deal with US Soccer after the World Cup, meaning United could have acquired his services for nothing in the summer. The club is now facing a high financial barrier to entry as it attempts to stabilize its position in the league under new leadership.