Gary Neville argues that Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs De Ligt are weaker than Diogo Dalot. The ex-United star outlines his first wave of defensive changes for Mauricio Pochettino.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has publicly defended Diogo Dalot against mounting criticism, arguing that the Portuguese full-back is a far superior option to three of his senior teammates. Neville identified Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs De Ligt as the defenders he would remove from the squad before considering Dalot's position, despite the latter's recent struggles in form.

Defensive Analysis and Dalot's Positional Issues

Speaking on the Stick to United podcast alongside co-host Mark Goldbridge on Tuesday, Neville acknowledged that Dalot's performances have declined as the autumn season progressed. He conceded that the Manchester United defender is positionally flawed and could improve his ball-playing abilities and overall execution. However, Neville maintained that Dalot is an overly easy target for scrutiny because he is surrounded by a shocking defensive unit.

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The ex-England international admitted that he sometimes questions his own perception when listening to friends who deride Dalot, wondering if they are watching a different game. Despite these admitted weaknesses, Neville believes that placing Dalot in a competent back four would significantly improve his output. He emphasized that the player's issues are exacerbated by the poor quality of the personnel around him.

Neville explicitly stated that he would prioritize removing three specific defenders in what he described as the first wave of squad changes. He named Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs De Ligt as the players he would send away before Dalot. This stance highlights a critical divergence in opinion regarding the hierarchy of the current defensive roster and suggests that form and consistency are being weighed differently by the pundit compared to the general fanbase.

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Pochettino's Expected Roster and De Ligt Critique

Looking ahead to the tenure of new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, Neville predicted which players would likely survive the initial overhaul. He suggested that Pochettino would keep Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, and Leny Yoro, while also retaining Dalot to begin with. Neville reasoned that Pochettino knows Shaw personally and believes he can extract the best from him, although he acknowledged that Shaw's history of injuries requires careful management and the signing of a replacement left-back.

Neville further explained that Pochettino is expected to trust Harry Maguire, viewing him as a reliable soldier capable of doing the necessary job for the team. The pundit also expressed confidence in Leny Yoro, citing his inclusion in the French national team as a signal that United is missing something positive about the young defender. He compared Yoro's current physical state to Rio Ferdinand's early days at West Ham, noting that the French striker currently looks gangly and prone to slipping.

Regarding Matthijs De Ligt, Neville delivered a sharp critique, stating that the defender has one major problem: he does not play football regularly. Neville argued that injury proneness should not automatically exempt a player from being replaced, especially when compared to someone who plays every week and underperforms. He insisted that De Ligt must go because of his lack of availability and reliability on the pitch.

Martinez Controversy and January Transfer Plans

Lisandro Martinez has also been a challenging presence within the Manchester United squad this term. The Argentina international recently caused controversy by boldly criticizing the club's hierarchy in a firebrand interview, implying disappointment with the summer recruitment strategy. This led to clear-the-air talks intended to smooth his return to the first-team picture, yet Neville remains adamant that Martinez is one of the three defenders he would definitely remove.

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Neville also addressed the situation of young defender Ayden Heaven, suggesting that the club should send him on loan to the lower divisions. He described it as borderline unfair to thrust Heaven into the current first-team environment, arguing that he needs to build his ability through regular game time elsewhere. This recommendation underscores the depth issues and the need for player development outside the immediate crisis at Old Trafford.

Despite his strong opinions on squad overhauls, Neville cautioned that Pochettino cannot execute these changes immediately. The new manager faces a tight schedule with only one month until he takes charge against Liverpool at Anfield. Neville clarified that the first wave of departures will occur at the end of the season, although he acknowledged that Pochettino must bring in one or two defenders in January if the opportunity arises.