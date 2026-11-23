Former US DoD contractor Gary Moshier alleges extraterrestrials are intentionally intimidating the US military to protect Earth's environment for their own repopulation goals.

Former United States Department of War contractor Gary Moshier has released a startling assertion that extraterrestrial entities are actively taunting the US military. Moshier, who spent twelve years researching unidentified flying objects, argues that these entities possess superior technology and are intentionally intimidating humanity. His claims suggest that recent high-profile encounters are not accidental but are calculated displays of dominance designed to send a clear message to the US armed forces.

Tic Tac Incident Demonstrates Tech Gap

Gary Moshier specifically references the November 2024 incident involving the USS Nimitz as primary evidence of this deliberate intimidation. During training exercises in the Pacific Ocean, Navy pilots tracked multiple unidentified objects descending from 80,000 feet to sea level in under a second. Commander David Fravor, a pilot involved in the engagement, described a white, capsule-shaped craft dubbed the Tic Tac that responded intelligently to fighter jet maneuvers before accelerating rapidly out of sight. Moshier interprets these actions as a challenge where extraterrestrials shadow and engage Navy fighters to demonstrate overwhelming technical superiority.

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Staged Events And Intimidation Tactics

The author contends that many reported phenomena, including cattle mutilations and crop circles, are staged events orchestrated by extraterrestrials to intimidate the human race. Moshier stated in an interview with the Daily Mail that the Navy encounters are staged, serving as a warning to the military establishment. He believes the entities are making it clear that they are invested in keeping Earth habitable, not for the benefit of humans, but to aid their own goals. This intimidation campaign is designed to show that they are the superior race who know exactly where military assets are located and where they will be in the future.

Alien Agenda Focuses On Earth Repopulation

According to Moshier, the main agenda of this alien race is the repopulation of planet Earth. He argues that they are coming to live and thrive on the planet, which explains their intense interest in its environmental health. The author points to the location of many encounters, such as classified Combat Air Patrol rendezvous points, as proof that these entities have access to restricted military information. This access suggests a level of surveillance and capability that far exceeds current human technology, reinforcing the idea that they are here to establish a permanent presence.

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Environmental Warnings And Historical Sightings

Moshier highlights a pattern in sightings that suggests extraterrestrials are warning humanity about environmental degradation. He cites a 1994 sighting in Zimbabwe where 62 students observed silver-colored objects and reported telepathic messages warning them about ruining the planet. The author also notes that UFOs are frequently documented at nuclear sites, weapons storage areas, and processing plants. Whistleblowers have claimed that during the Cold War, these craft could activate or deactivate nuclear missiles at will, further demonstrating their power and concern over humanity's stewardship of Earth.

Debate Over Evidence And Official Stance

Despite Moshier's detailed claims, the US government maintains that no physical proof of alien life has been recovered on Earth. The Tic Tac video and other military recordings have never been confirmed as originating from extraterrestrial craft. Critics and officials point to the lack of tangible biological evidence as reason to remain skeptical of such high-profile assertions. However, Moshier continues to argue that the consistency of witness reports and the specific targeting of military infrastructure indicate a coordinated and intelligent presence that is deliberately communicating its superiority.