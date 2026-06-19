Gary Lineker to Make Shock ITV World Cup Appearance Amid BBC Fallout

Former BBC host Gary Lineker will appear on ITV's World Cup coverage after his abrupt exit from the corporation, intensifying the broadcast rivalry during the tournament.

Gary Lineker is set to make a sensational return to World Cup broadcasting by appearing on ITV 's coverage of the Germany versus Ivory Coast match.

This move is seen as a direct challenge to his former employers at the BBC, where he was the long-time host of Match of the Day. Insiders describe the appearance as a guest role, though it is not yet clear how extensive his involvement will be, with speculation that he may serve as a pundit. The match is scheduled to start at 9pm UK time, with ITV's coverage beginning at 8pm from their Toronto studio.

Lineker's departure from the BBC was abrupt last May after he was suspended for violating the corporation's social media guidelines by sharing an Instagram post that included an image of a rat, which is often used as an antisemitic trope. He later apologized unreservedly but ultimately left the BBC, ending a 26-year association.

Since then, Lineker has been busy hosting his daily podcast, The Rest Is Football, which is produced by his company Goalhanger and distributed by Netflix in a deal reportedly worth £14 million. He has been recording episodes from a studio in Times Square in New York with co-hosts Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

The BBC, meanwhile, has faced criticism for its cost-cutting approach to this World Cup, opting not to send a full pundit team to the United States and instead presenting from a studio in Salford, England. In contrast, ITV has invested heavily in its coverage, broadcasting from a prime location with a dramatic Manhattan skyline backdrop. The move to appear on ITV is not expected to violate any exclusivity clauses in Lineker's Netflix contract.

ITV's coverage has already outperformed the BBC in the early stages of the tournament, with England's match against Croatia drawing a peak audience of 15.4 million, the highest UK television audience of the year so far. ITV secured four of the top five rated games in the first round, while the BBC's France versus Senegal match attracted a peak of 6.7 million.

This high-profile guest appearance by Lineker could further tilt the balance in the ratings war between the two broadcasters during the World Cup





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