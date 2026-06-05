Gary Lineker's Podcasting Firm Goalhanger Named UK's Fastest-Growing Company

Goalhanger, the production company behind hit podcasts like The Rest is Football and The Rest is History, has topped the Sunday Times' list of Britain's fastest-growing companies with a 321% average annual revenue increase, highlighting the exponential rise of podcasting and its founder Gary Lineker's post-BBC media empire.

Former England footballer Gary Lineker 's podcasting company, Goalhanger , has been recognized as Britain's fastest-growing company in the annual Sunday Times list of the 100 quickest-growing companies.

The company reported revenues of £37.9 million in 2025, with its annual average growth rate soaring by 321 percent over the past three years. Goalhanger is the production house behind several popular podcast franchises, including The Rest is Football co-hosted by Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards; The Rest is History; The Rest is Politics featuring Rory Stewart and Alistair Campbell; and The Rest Is Entertainment with Richard Osman and Marina Hyde.

The company's name is a nod to Lineker's football career and has seen significant growth since he stepped down from his 26-year role as presenter of BBC's Match of the Day in May 2025, a move that followed controversy over his politically charged social media posts, including an Instagram post about Zionism that used imagery historically associated with antisemitism. Goalhanger employs 80 people at its London headquarters and is co-owned by Lineker, Tony Pastor (a former ITV sport controller), and former journalist Jack Davenport.

According to Companies House, Lineker holds at least a 25 percent equity stake, which contributes to his estimated net worth of £30 million. The company's podcasts attract more than 750 million listeners, with popularity notably increasing during the pandemic. The Rest is Football has become one of the world's biggest sports podcasts and will provide daily coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Netflix from a New York studio, following a reported £14 million deal announced in December.

Lineker has emphasized that this venture is not in competition with the BBC, describing his show as complementary to live football coverage. In January, Los Angeles-based investment firm The Chernin Group (TCG), led by media mogul Peter Chernin, purchased a minority share in Goalhanger, with partner Greg Bettinelli joining as a director. TCG has produced blockbuster films such as Planet of the Apes and The Greatest Showman.

Additionally, Goalhanger launched its own venture capital arm this year to invest in startup media businesses, further expanding Lineker's digital media empire. In the same ranking, board games maker Lucky Egg placed second with nearly 300 percent average sales growth over three years. A record one-third of the top 100 companies have female founders, co-founders, or CEOs.

Health and wellness brands also performed strongly, with supplements companies Ancient + Brave and Free Soul in the top ten, each achieving over 200 percent average annual sales growth. Other notable consumer brands include medical cannabis clinic Mamedica, non-alcoholic aperitif maker Mother Root, and meal delivery service Simmer Eats





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