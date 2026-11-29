Gary Lineker has become a grandfather for the first time, after son Harry and wife Annabelle announced the birth of daughter Amelie on Instagram. The news marks a new chapter for the family.

Gary Lineker has become a grandfather for the first time at the age of 65, after his son Harry Lineker announced the arrival of daughter Amelie Lineker on Instagram. The former Match of the Day host has yet to publicly comment on the birth of his first grandchild.

Harry shared the news alongside his wife of one year, Annabelle Lineker. The couple posted a touching black and white image of their newborn's tiny feet, captioned with the name Amelie Lineker and the birth date 26.11.26. A separate photo showed a canvas painting of their daughter's footprints.

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Harry and Annabelle Announce Amelie's Birth on Instagram

Harry Lineker and Annabelle Lineker publicly confirmed the birth of their daughter Amelie through Instagram, making Gary Lineker a grandfather for the first time. The announcement combined a newborn photograph with a keepsake image of the baby's footprints.

The post was the couple's first public update on their daughter, and it was shared without any statement from Gary Lineker. The image choice, a black and white photo of tiny feet, focused the announcement on the newborn rather than on family commentary.

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Gary Lineker's Family Reunion and Reconciliation

Gary Lineker reunited with his ex-wife Michelle Cockayne in Ibiza last year, when they watched their son Harry tie the knot with his fiancee Annabelle in a lavish ceremony. Gary also attended the wedding alongside his brother, Wayne Lineker.

Wayne Lineker, a beach club owner, was present at the big day, which ended a 17-year feud between the two brothers. Gary Lineker was married to Michelle Cockayne for 20 years before their divorce in 2006. Together they share four sons: George, 34, Harry, Tobias, 30, and Angus, 28.

Gary Lineker on Grandparenthood and Single Life

Gary Lineker revealed in June that his family was expanding during an episode of his show The Rest Is Football on Netflix. He discussed the milestone with Gordon Ramsay, who was also set to become a grandfather at the time.

Gary Lineker said the two men had something in common because both were about to become grandparents for the first time. Gordon Ramsay replied that he was secretly petrified, explaining that babies cannot do much until they can talk and communicate with you.

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Later that same month, Gary Lineker, the former Leicester City and England striker, said he had enjoyed bachelorhood for ten years and had no plans to change his single status. Speaking on Louis Theroux's podcast, he said he liked being on his own and had become accustomed to being slightly selfish while answerable to no one.

The TV star has been single for a decade since his second marriage to Welsh model Danille Bux ended after six years. Asked whether he was alone in a big house, Gary Lineker said it was him and a dog, adding that his boys were always around and that he was absolutely happy on his own.

On romance, Gary Lineker said he thought he was done and could not imagine living with someone again, though he acknowledged that you never know. When asked about physical needs, he joked that effort becomes harder at a certain age and made a quip about a big blue pill.

Gary Lineker added that he might change his mind, but he said he loves women's company and has many friends he goes out to dinner with.