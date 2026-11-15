Gary Larson The Far Side First Comic Cavemen 1979

Discover the true origin of Gary Larson The Far Side. The first strip published December 31 1979 features cavemen and a stone wheel revealing Larson's genius.

Legend Gary Larson built a timeless career with his iconic comic strip The Far Side which celebrates its 47th anniversary this December. The true origin of this beloved series dates back to December 31 1979 when the San Francisco Chronicle published the very first cartoon. This debut strip features two cavemen chiseling a stone wheel with a caption that highlights their failure to recognize the tool they just created as the true invention.

The True Debut of The Far Side

Commonly the launch of The Far Side is attributed to January 1 1980 when a strip about babies and crabs appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper and television listings. That specific cartoon showed two crabs watching babies play in the sand with one remarking on their strange larval stage. Despite this widespread belief a 2019 investigation by the San Francisco Chronicle corrected the record to identify the 1979 cartoon as the actual first published strip.

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The newspaper clarified that the caveman cartoon was published on December 31 1979 even though it was not acknowledged in the television listings. This strip featuring two cavemen chiseling a stone wheel is technically the first Far Side cartoon to appear in the newspaper. The caption reads This invention will change the course of man I call it hammer and chisel which underscores the joke that the cavemen miss the obvious invention they just made.

Humor in the Stone Wheel

The Far Side first comic strip set the stage for one of its most legendary running gags by introducing prehistoric characters. The humor derives from the fact that while the hammer and chisel become useful tools the cavemen fail to recognize that the true invention that would change human history is the wheel they just created. This missing recognition is what makes the strip so funny to the reader who sees the obvious solution the characters ignore.

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Despite the humor in the caveman joke it serves as a strong start for Gary Larson and demonstrates his unique ability to find comedy in unexpected places. The wheel remains one of the most significant inventions in human history and the strip captures this irony perfectly. This approach to humor defines the legacy of The Far Side and explains why the strip has become far more iconic over the last 47 years than it was on its debut day.

Impact of Cavemen on The Far Side

Alongside recurring characters like cows dinosaurs aliens and ducks the cavemen now represent the beginning of one of the most recognizable motifs in Gary Larson work. The caveman comics became a favorite for both Larson and fans because they allowed for a wide range of humorous exploration. These characters provided a stage for absurdist humor dark comedy and social commentary that extended far beyond simple prehistoric scenarios.

The cavemen subjects allowed Larson to explore themes of evolution prehistoric history and scientific discoveries in addition to relationships and bizarre situations. With this in mind it feels fitting that cavemen were the subject of the very first The Far Side strip. They would go on to help define the strip and contribute to the legacy that made it so legendary among readers who continue to appreciate Larson creativity.