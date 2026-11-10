Gary Larson's The Far Side: Best Timeless Cow Comics

Explore the funniest and most enduring cow comics from Gary Larson's The Far Side, including Auto Milker, Hay Bar, and Cow Tourists from the 1980s series.

More than two decades after the original publication of The Far Side ended in 1995, the series continues to maintain its unique cultural appeal. Gary Larson's work remains celebrated for its deliciously absurd and darkly hilarious approach to mocking a surprising array of topics. The strips often heightened their surreality by placing animals into mundane, humanlike situations, creating a distinct tone that resonates with modern audiences.

While many creatures have frequently graced the pages of Larson's work, his obsession with cows is impressively well-documented. These bovines receive the same humanizing treatment as other animals, yet something about them lands with exceptional timing. Many cow comics from the series stand the test of time, offering relatable humor that has aged perfectly beyond the original run.

Also read Gary Larson's Top 10 Funniest The Far Side Dinosaurs Strips

The Enduring Appeal of Bovine Humor

Not every cow comic strip from the 1980-1995 run is as timeless as the rest. References to Carmen Miranda feel significantly dated, so gags featuring cows wearing fruit-basket turbuns do not connect as quickly with readers born closer to this century. However, there are plenty of relatable, hilarious, and delightfully weird cow comics that have maintained their humor and relevance over the decades.

ScreenRant has sampled several of these strips to highlight why they continue to resonate with audiences. The selection includes moments that poke fun at human behavior, explore cognitive awakening, and subvert expectations about animal intelligence. These strips demonstrate the clever spin Larson applied to classic tropes and everyday observations.

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Cow Tourists and Cultural Observations

Published on May 5, 1988, the strip titled Cow Tourists takes a panoramic perspective that is unusual for The Far Side, which largely consists of one-panel strips. This moment is perfectly relatable while poking fun at tourists who make it too obvious they are unfamiliar with the area. The cows in the strip carry a camera and a cow or buffalo dictionary, clearly indicating they are in uncharted territory.

The tourists sport loud, colorful outfits and walk on two hooves while buffalo intently stare at them, bewildered by these oddball outsiders. It is often relatable to be on both sides of this experience, but as these cows may find, the grass is not always greener on The Far Side. The strip captures the awkwardness of being an outsider observing a strange culture.

The Hay Bar and Social Subversion

On October 25, 1991, Larson published Hay Bar, a strip that highlights the wild differences between cows and chickens. Despite often sharing peaceful interactions and being commonly associated in farm settings, cows will eagerly eat chicken feed, but chickens will not sample cow diets. Larson decided to throw this fish-out-of-water situation up a notch by turning a classic trope into a clever pun.

The predominantly cow establishment is rebranded as a hay bar, playing on the concept of a gay bar. This subversion adds a layer of social commentary to the humor, turning a simple dietary difference into a nod to niche social spaces. It showcases Larson's ability to blend observational humor with wordplay that remains sharp decades later.

Auto Milker and Retributive Justice

The strip Auto Milker, published on January 7, 1992, has hardly gone unnoticed by critics and fans alike. The cows are out for revenge, and as Hammurabi would have it, the punishment matches the crime. They set out to unleash the Auto Milker on Farmer MacDougal and his wife, creating an upsetting and deeply weird scenario.

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The dark humor is amplified by the scene of police investigating the crime scene and finding it admittedly hilarious. This adds to the absurdity of the situation, leaning into the notions of how cows would react if they achieved greater cognitive consciousness. The strip pokes fun at the utter madness of human ingenuity rather than outright addressing human cruelty toward animals.

Cognitive Awakening and Everyday Absurdity

This Is Grass, published on October 16, 1981, is a timeless strip that speaks to memes about reaching cognitive consciousness around the age of five. The cows are not only aware of the existence of grass but are noticeably disappointed by it the moment their consciousness kicks in. This mirrors the adult experience of turning off autopilot and questioning the nature of reality.

The strip implies this to be the early stages of the featured cow's origin story, as they stand on all fours and graze as usual otherwise. Similarly, the 1984 strip Car! shows that maintaining the illusion of being mundane cows is tricky. They regularly watch for when they can be seen by humans, actively concealing their ability to stand on two legs to tower above people.

Mindfulness and Simple Joys

Stop And Eat The Roses, published on March 28, 1983, blends humor with Epicurean-style philosophy about appreciating simpler things. The parody targets the classic idiom to stop and smell the roses, reminding readers to take in the natural beauty of what they might otherwise pass by. It serves as a reminder to practice mindfulness toward achieving serenity.

These strips from Gary Larson's The Far Side demonstrate that the series' humor is rooted in universal truths and absurd observations. Whether exploring retributive justice, social subversion, or cognitive awakening, the cow comics remain a highlight of the series. They continue to entertain and provoke thought long after their initial publication dates, proving Larson's enduring legacy.