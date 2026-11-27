An analysis of Gary Larson's The Far Side comic published on January 1, 1990, detailing the dark humor involving anthropomorphic badgers and a roadkill section.

When examining the cultural footprint of Gary Larson's The Far Side, it becomes evident that the decade of the 1990s began with a masterful display of the artist's signature style. The specific comic strip in question was published on January 1, 1990, marking the very first installment of the series for that new era. This particular release serves as a definitive example of the humor that defined the fifteen-year run of the iconic series, which officially spanned from January 1, 1980, to January 1, 1995.

The First Far Side Comic Of 1990

The strip published on January 1, 1990, immediately captures the essence of Larson's work by blending anthropomorphic animals with legendary dark humor. While the series is widely recognized for recurring subjects such as dogs, cows, snakes, and ducks, this specific January debut shifted focus to a less frequently featured animal in his character collection: badgers. The scene depicts two anthropomorphic badgers, identified as a husband and wife, situated comfortably within their living room. This domestic setting provides the backdrop for a witty exchange that highlights the couple's differing perspectives on media consumption.

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Within the narrative of the comic, the husband badger is depicted reading the newspaper while his wife chides him for his reading habits. She explicitly states, You are so morbid, Jonathan, the paper comes, and that is the first section you always head for. This dialogue sets the stage for the punchline, which relies heavily on the visual details presented within the newspaper itself. The husband, Jonathan, is shown engaging with a section that is not a traditional news category but rather a grim compilation of local animal tragedies. This setup allows Larson to subvert reader expectations regarding typical newspaper content.

Inside The Roadkills Section Details

The humor crystallizes when readers examine the specific section title Jonathan is reading, which is identified as Roadkills. Below this headline, the comic lists various small mammal deaths alongside the circumstances surrounding them. The specific listings include Possum crushed, not faking, Semi flattens local squirrel, vultures came soon to feed on remains, skunk squished, and rabbit pancaked on I-40. These entries are presented with a bureaucratic tone that contrasts sharply with their violent subject matter. This juxtaposition is central to the comedic effect, as it mimics the style of local news reporting but applies it exclusively to the deaths of small creatures.

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One of the cleverest elements of the strip is the inclusion of the detail regarding the possum not faking. This is particularly amusing because possums are well known for playing dead to evade predators. The newspaper's acknowledgment of this fact suggests an anticipation of reader skepticism, adding a layer of meta-humor to the strip. Furthermore, the specific mention of I-40 grounds the comic in a recognizable real-world context, enhancing the absurdity of the situation. The husband's habit of going straight to this section is both funny and reflective of the dark curiosity inherent in human nature.

Real World Parallels To Obituaries

The strip draws a direct parallel to the obituary sections found in traditional physical newspapers. Historically, these sections published short biographical articles about people who had recently died. Although physical newspapers have become nearly obsolete, obituaries continue to exist in the digital realm. By replacing human obituaries with animal roadkill reports, Larson creates a darkly humorous mirror to real-world media practices. This comparison amplifies the comedy, as it transforms a mundane daily ritual into a commentary on mortality and attention.

For readers who followed the series in real time, this January 1, 1990, strip set a distinct tone for the decade ahead. It showcased Larson's ability to find humor in the mundane and the macabre simultaneously. The comic stands out as one of his best examples of clever humor, utilizing anthropomorphic characters to explore human behaviors. As a result, it remains a magnificent way to kick off the nineties for fans of The Far Side. The strip encapsulates the defining elements of the series, proving that the humor was as sharp in 1990 as it was at its debut in 1980.