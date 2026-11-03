Gary Larson's Deep Cuts: Analyzing Forgotten The Far Side Comics

Gary Larson created thousands of comics, but some deep cuts deserve recognition. Explore the hidden gems of The Far Side that stand toe-to-toe with his most iconic works.

The Far Side was like punk rock. It started out as a niche regional thing, and exploded to become a phenomenon everywhere. Gary Larson's work grew up side-by-side with the California punk scene, starting in San Francisco in the late seventies and into the early eighties. A key part of The Far Side's proliferation in the eighties were yearly bestselling collections, which republished his best work. This list curates some comics that do not have the same iconic legacy, but which stand up there toe-to-toe with Larson's best.

The Cultural Impact Of The Far Side

That, along with reprints in the later eighties, is also why some of Gary Larson's cartoons have a greater reputation than others. From those collections, many Far Side lovers' core memories of the cartoon were formed. There are thousands of The Far Side comics, and the average person realistically only has enough room in their memory banks for a few dozen, at most. Then there are the above-average fans, The Far Side's most hardcore devotees. They will recognize these cartoons, but for the rest of you out there, these should be deep cuts that you missed up until now.

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Those Blasted Crickets Have Finally Stopped

Picture this scenario from one of the deep cuts. You are on a romantic getaway out in nature with your significant other. You and your partner are roasting hot dogs on sticks over an open fire. It is a beautiful night. Except those blasted crickets chirping are really driving you nuts. Then, as if your prayers are being answered, they go silent. The night is peaceful and still.

Only what you do not realize is the crickets have all bolted in terror. A massive predatory monster has shown up and is currently looming over your campsite. The monster is obscured by the dark and the tree line. This is a primitive version of a punchline Gary Larson repeated in many subsequent The Far Side comics. This repetition leaves this specific panel to recede to more deep-cut status for general audiences.

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Wump Wump Wump Visual Humor

This panel represents Gary Larson's visual humor at its finest. Whether you call this a wordless The Far Side comic depends on if you consider onomatopoeia words or sound effects. However, there is no debating that this panel is perfect. In a single static frame, Gary Larson still manages to convey action and movement effectively.

Specifically, the image shows a character tumbling down the spiral staircase of a lighthouse. The text Wump Wump Wump encircles the tall, angular building. This design conveys the downward trajectory of the man who falls out the front door onto the shore out front at the bottom of the frame. The way the wumps wrap around the lighthouse also signifies the sound getting louder and quieter from the reader's perspective.

The Next Time You Buzz His House

In this peculiar The Far Side cartoon, a man with a pair of wings strapped to his back walks in the front door of his house. He arrives just in time for his wife to pass on a message to him from Mr. Wimberly. Mr. Wimberly called to say that the next time he buzzes his house, he will have his twelve-gauge ready. Okay, let us take a beat and try to unpack this strange interaction.

Arnold is not just wearing wings. He is also got flippers on his feet, and feathers on his head. He is evidently role-playing as some kind of bird. It is clearly an ongoing thing. To the point where one of his neighbors is threatening to blow himself out of the sky. It is a The Far Side that will have readers going what the heck is happening here.

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We're Losing The Visual Signal

The The Far Side's minimalist style works to comics' advantage in the moment. However, it can work against them in the long run, because they give readers less distinct visuals to hold onto in their minds. The same goes for a subtle punchline. This cartoon is an example of both factors working together. In the panel, a cleaning woman's vacuum disrupts the signal in the control room during a rocket launch.

That gag becomes clear once you look at the image on the screens in the background. The images glitch as the cleaner passes by with her vacuum. Not realizing the correlation, one of the guys monitoring the launch starts to panic. He asks what is going on here. Another man replies we're losing the visual. It is a solid wrong place, wrong time The Far Side joke.

Another Miracle Of Nature

Some The Far Side jokes are truly harder to get a handle on than the rest. And even when the punchline is decipherable enough, you are still left wondering what in the world was Gary Larson thinking with this one. Case in point is this panel where a baby bird, born wearing a hard hat, chainsaws its way out of its egg. Another miracle of nature had emerged, the caption explains.

The caption implies this is not much weirder than how it actually happens. Still, though, the logic behind this cartoon may just be inexplicable on purpose. The absurdity of the imagery is the thing that is supposed to crack readers up. This specific type of humor distinguishes the deep cuts from the mainstream hits.