Gary Larson's December 11, 1987 Far Side strip cleverly references Charles M. Schulz's Lucy van Pelt amid a fake archaeological discovery in Uganda.

On December 11, 1987, Gary Larson published a strip from The Far Side that humorously intersected two iconic American comic strips. The panel depicted archaeologists in Uganda uncovering a second anthropological find named Lucy. This reference served as a clever nod to the famous Peanuts character Lucy van Pelt.

The Mechanism Of The Comic Gag

The strip mirrors the real-world sensationalism surrounding the discovery of the hominin fossil AL 288-1. That specimen was found in Ethiopia in 1974 and dubbed Lucy. Larson's fictional discovery occurred thirteen years after that actual event. The setting in Uganda keeps the scenario geographically plausible for hominid fossils in East Africa.

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Stakeholder Positions And Historical Context

Charles M. Schulz created the Peanuts character Lucy van Pelt decades before this strip aired. Gary Larson paid tribute to Schulz by inserting his creation into a scientific context. The humor relies on the absurdity of treating a comic character as a biological specimen.

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Real World Impact And Media Reactions

Readers recognized the crossover as a playful nod to comic strip history. The Far Side often parodied historical and scientific milestones. This specific installment highlighted the cultural weight of both Peanuts and The Far Side.

Lasting Legacy Of The Crossover

The strip remains a celebrated moment in cartooning lore. It demonstrates how Larson blended satire with genuine appreciation for peers. Fans continue to cite this panel as an example of his unique creative vision.