US
Advertisement
Flyers News

Gary Dorshimer, team doctor for Flyers and ‘special human being,' dies at 71

NBCPhiladelphia#569 in United States
Gary Dorshimer, team doctor for Flyers and ‘special human being,' dies at 71
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

Dr. Gary Dorshimer, a beloved, longtime team doctor for the Flyers, died Saturday.

Dr. Gary Dorshimer, a beloved, longtime team doctor for the Flyers, died Saturday. He was 71 years old. WATCH HERE "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of team physician, Dr. Gary Dorshimer, today.

Dr. Dorshimer took exceptional care of our players and their families, coaches and entire staff over the span of several decades and was always on call whenever the team needed him.

Also readSpecial Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 5 Cast and Finalists Revealed

"His combination of wit and humor always brought a smile to the countless number of athletes in the city that he treated and helped perform at their best. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and Executive Medical Director of Penn Personalized Care, Dr. Dorshimer not only treated but took the extra time to get to know and comfort every patient he saw during a career which spanned over 40 years.

"He will be truly missed by all that knew him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Deborah, and son Geoffrey, during this incredibly difficult time.

Advertisement

""You get close to the team physicians, the team doctors. He was one of the good guys," Scott Hartnell, a former Flyer and current analyst, said to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"If something was wrong, he was there to help you. Since I've been retired, he has been my main physician. I just saw him three, four weeks ago for a yearly checkup. Just so sad for hearing this news.

""He would do anything for you, he would do anything for family," Hartnell said. "My wife, my kids, even extended family. Just a special human being that was able to touch so many lives in a positive way to help them out. "

NBCPhiladelphia#569 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on Flyers News

See all

Gary Larson's Far Side Satire Gains Viral Resurgence on Google Discover in Late 2026

Explore Gary Larson's satirical The Far Side panels. These iconic comics use dark humor to critique environmental damage, nuclear anxiety, and social absurdities with lasting impact.

screenrant

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextGary Larson's Far Side Satire Gains Viral Resurgence on Google Discover in Late 2026