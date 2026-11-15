Gary Dorshimer, team doctor for Flyers and ‘special human being,' dies at 71

Dr. Gary Dorshimer, a beloved, longtime team doctor for the Flyers, died Saturday.

Dr. Gary Dorshimer, a beloved, longtime team doctor for the Flyers, died Saturday. He was 71 years old. WATCH HERE "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of team physician, Dr. Gary Dorshimer, today.

Dr. Dorshimer took exceptional care of our players and their families, coaches and entire staff over the span of several decades and was always on call whenever the team needed him.

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"His combination of wit and humor always brought a smile to the countless number of athletes in the city that he treated and helped perform at their best. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and Executive Medical Director of Penn Personalized Care, Dr. Dorshimer not only treated but took the extra time to get to know and comfort every patient he saw during a career which spanned over 40 years.

"He will be truly missed by all that knew him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Deborah, and son Geoffrey, during this incredibly difficult time.

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""You get close to the team physicians, the team doctors. He was one of the good guys," Scott Hartnell, a former Flyer and current analyst, said to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"If something was wrong, he was there to help you. Since I've been retired, he has been my main physician. I just saw him three, four weeks ago for a yearly checkup. Just so sad for hearing this news.

""He would do anything for you, he would do anything for family," Hartnell said. "My wife, my kids, even extended family. Just a special human being that was able to touch so many lives in a positive way to help them out. "