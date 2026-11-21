DC Comics releases Hitman: It Was The Nineties on December 9, 2026. Garth Ennis and John McCrea return with two violent, irreverent Christmas tales featuring Tommy Monaghan.

DC Comics announced the release of Hitman: It Was The Nineties Special #1, arriving on December 9, 2026. Creators Garth Ennis and John McCrea reunite after twenty-five years to deliver this single-issue event. The project revives the 1990s origins of the franchise with renewed energy.

Historic Creative Reunion Announced

Ennis and McCrea embark on this new venture following a direct phone conversation. Garth Ennis initiated the project by asking John McCrea to collaborate once again. John McCrea accepted the offer immediately, leading to this specialized comic book release. Their partnership marks a significant return to their quintessential DC Universe creation. This reunion celebrates the legacy of their previous work on the series.

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Two Distinct Christmas Narratives

The forty-eight-page issue costs five dollars and ninety-nine cents. It features two separate stories centered on the protagonist Tommy Monaghan. The primary narrative places Tommy in the DC Universe of the 1990s. He must find a star for a tree while facing numerous assassins. Each killer harbors a personal grudge and seeks a bounty on his head.

Backup Story Features Supporting Cast

The backup story shifts focus to Natt the Hat. He mans the bar at a familiar café setting. Natt teams up with a World's Finest hero for a mission. The plot involves unexpected twists and violent outcomes. Additional characters include Sean Noonan and other familiar faces. The content promises irreverence, violence, and ninjas.

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Legacy of Original Superpowers

Tommy Monaghan first appeared in the mid-1990s as a unique antihero. He possessed X-ray vision and limited telepathy after the Bloodlines event. His eyes turned solid black, requiring constant sunglasses. The character satirized Tarantino-style protagonists before evolving. His run lasted from 1996 to 2001 with critical acclaim.

Eisner Award and Future Impact

The series won the 1999 Eisner Award for Best Single Issue. It featured a quiet conversation between Tommy and Superman. This moment highlighted the heartfelt nature of the original work. The new special revisits these celebrated origins for modern readers. Fans can expect a mix of nostalgia and contemporary action.