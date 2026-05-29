Garth Brooks to Receive Artist of a Lifetime Award at RIAA Honors

Country legend Garth Brooks will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award at the RIAA Honors in Washington, D.C., celebrating his record 10 diamond albums and cultural impact. The event also recognizes Disney Music Group President Ken Bunt and U.S. Representatives Nathaniel Moran and Madeleine Dean for their contributions to music and policymaking.

Country music legend Garth Brooks is set to receive the Artist of a Lifetime Award at the upcoming RIAA Honors event in Washington, D.C. , scheduled for later this year.

The recognition celebrates his unparalleled success and cultural impact, including his record as the only artist with 10 diamond-certified albums, each selling over 10 million copies in the United States. The RIAA, which represents the recording industry, will also honor Disney Music Group president Ken Bunt as Label Executive of the Year, and U.S. Representatives Nathaniel Moran (R-TX) and Madeleine Dean (D-PA) as Policymakers of the Year.

The event aims to bring together artists, industry leaders, and policymakers who have made significant contributions to American music and culture. The ceremony will take place at a time when Brooks continues to dominate the music landscape. Since his breakout hit Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old) in 1989, Brooks has become the top-selling album artist in U.S. history, with over 200 million certified album sales.

His ability to connect with audiences through heartfelt storytelling and energetic performances has earned him a loyal fan base across generations. RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier noted that Brooks achievements are so vast that the organization headquarters in Washington cannot accommodate all his diamond awards on display. Glazier humorously remarked, The wall wont fit Garth, reflecting the monumental scale of his success.

When asked about the honor, Brooks echoed James Taylor sentiment that music is a deeply personal craft not driven by sales figures. Through a spokesperson, he stated, Its not about numbers, it is about the music. This milestone goes directly to country radio. It introduced me to the worlds biggest, best, and most loyal audience: the country music audience.

In addition to Brooks, the RIAA Honors will recognize Ken Bunt for his transformative role at Disney Music Group, where he helped launch the careers of artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Demi Lovato, and the Jonas Brothers, broadening the musical landscape for young audiences. Bunt has also been an active RIAA board member, advocating for policies that protect music and artistry.

Meanwhile, Representatives Moran and Dean are being honored for introducing the Transparency and Responsibility for Artificial Intelligence Networks (TRAIN) Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at giving musicians, artists, and writers the ability to determine if their copyrights were used to train generative AI models. RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne emphasized the importance of bipartisan collaboration, stating, Every year we honor a Republican and a Democrat because its important to show that both sides are participating in helping to move things along legislatively in a way that protects American music and creativity.

It is not just a corny saying. Music actually brings people together. The event will also feature remarks from other policymakers, including House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries and Senators Marsha Blackburn and Chris Coons, highlighting the intersection of politics, art, and culture that the RIAA champions





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Garth Brooks RIAA Honors Artist Of A Lifetime Award Diamond Albums TRAIN Act

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