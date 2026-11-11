Garth Brooks Sevens Network to Acquire Lightning 100 Frequency for Country Music Format

Garth Brooks' Sevens Network plans to buy Nashville's Lightning 100. The deal shifts the country music focus while moving the AAA format to Cromwell Media frequencies pending FCC approval.

Garth Brooks' Sevens Network has officially entered into an agreement to purchase the 100.1 FM frequency from Tuned In Broadcasting Inc., marking a significant shift in the Nashville radio landscape. This transaction, announced on Tuesday, November 10, will transition the historic station away from its current Alternative/Adult Album Alternative format. The new ownership aims to establish a dedicated country music platform under the guidance of Brooks' expanding media portfolio.

The acquisition requires final clearance from the Federal Communications Commission before it can be fully executed. Once regulatory hurdles are cleared and the deal closes, the 100.1 FM signal will adopt a focused country music format. This strategic move aligns with Brooks' long-standing career and his desire to consolidate country music programming within his growing network of stations across the United States.

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For listeners who cherish the eclectic mix of genres and independent artists, the station's core identity is not disappearing but relocating. Lightning 100 will continue broadcasting on the 100.1 FM frequency until the transition is complete. Following FCC approval, the station's programming will move to Cromwell Media's 106.3 FM and 102.5 FM HD3 frequencies. This partnership ensures that the station's commitment to supporting local Nashville talent remains intact despite the change in ownership structure.

Lightning 100, long a favorite station in the Nashville community, has been locally owned and operated for 36 years. The station founded the Nashville outdoor concert series Live on the Green, which launched in 2009. In October, Grace Potter led a Lawnwarming Party as it was announced that the full Live on the Green series will return in 2027. The most recent Live on the Green event had been held in 2022, signaling continued investment in Nashville's live music infrastructure.

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Garth Brooks expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, describing it as an opportunity to unite the entire spectrum of country music. He stated that the new network aims to bring together legends, established greats, and future stars in one cohesive platform. Brooks emphasized that Nashville is experiencing rapid growth, being dubbed the Newest City in America, and he wants to build a communication model that combines terrestrial and digital radio.

Brooks clarified that the goal is to support rather than compete with existing local channels. He noted that their job is not to compete with local channels in Nashville but to promote what they have going on. He described the network as a service to Music City and its businesses, aiming to grow alongside the city's evolving cultural scene rather than stagnate in traditional formats.

Lightning 100 acknowledged the transition by posting that they are turning the page while assuring fans that the music remains central to their mission. The station highlighted that their original programming and passion for the local music community will persist on the new Cromwell Media frequencies. Listeners are advised to keep tuning into 100.1 FM and using the Lightning 100 app until the official switch occurs.

The station emphasized that their heart, mission, and the music that brings them together remain the same. They expressed excitement for this next chapter and promised to notify listeners when it is time to make the switch. This transition represents a major evolution for one of Nashville's most beloved community-focused radio stations.