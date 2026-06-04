Garth Brooks seeking roughly $2 billion for sale of music catalog, per report

The county music legend is the top selling album artist in history.

It’s Thanksgiving week, and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is celebrating with the one and only Garth Brooks in a special Gratitude with Garth hour. Garth open up about what it means to him to be grateful, and also dishes on his new album “Time Traveler,” his third limited series boxset, and the power of bagging people’s phones at his Las Vegas residency.

The Wall Street Journal reporting he is seeking roughly $2 billion while considering a sale of his music catalog. That would include the rights to his songwriting and recorded music.. His catalog from a career that has stretched over four decades includes 20 Billboard No. 1 singles, with classics like “Friends in Low Places,” “The Thunder Rolls” and “If Tomorrow Never Comes.

”The Wall Street Journal reported, per sources, that the value of Brooks' catalog ranges from the “high $1 billion range to more than $2 billion. ” That price tag would surpass the amount received by Queen in 2024 when the band sold its catalog to Sony for a record $1.3 billion. Sony acquired half of Michael Jackson’s catalog that same year for $600 million and, in 2021,





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women Who Rock: Brooks CMO Melanie Allen on the Mentor Who Changed Her Career PathMelanie Allen, chief marketing officer of Brooks, discusses her move from engineering to marketing as part of the FN Women Who Rock series.

Read more »

Garth Brooks is considering selling his music catalog for billions of dollarsCountry legend Garth Brooks is eyeing a deal that could be worth up to $2 billion.

Read more »

Garth Brooks Catalog Sale Could Reach $2 Billion as Streaming Speculation IntensifiesCountry music icon Garth Brooks, the top-selling album artist in U.S. history, is rumored to be in talks to sell his fully owned music catalog, with estimates soaring to $2 billion. The potential deal, fueled by his unique streaming exclusivity and 10 Diamond albums, could reshape the music industry and country genre distribution.

Read more »

Garth Brooks Honored with Artist of a Lifetime Award by RIAACountry music icon Garth Brooks was honored with the artist of a lifetime award by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for being the only artist in history with 10 diamond albums.

Read more »