Garrett Whitfield receives a 35-year concurrent prison sentence for raping a 15-year-old girl after posing as a teen online in Coffee County, Alabama.

Garrett Whitfield, a 28-year-old man from Andalusia, Alabama, has been formally sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl after deceiving her through social media platforms. The sentencing hearing took place on Thursday, concluding a legal process that began with a conviction secured by a Coffee County jury just one day prior, on September 22. This final judgment marks the end of a case that highlighted the severe consequences of online grooming and exploitation of minors.

Circuit Judge Henry Sonny Reagan delivered a combined sentence following a thorough review of evidence and testimony presented by both sides. Whitfield was found guilty of three specific felony charges, including traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, second-degree rape, and second-degree sodomy. Judge Reagan handed down 35 years for one count and 20 years each for the other two counts.

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These sentences are to be served concurrently, meaning Whitfield will serve a single prison term of up to 35 years rather than stacking the terms sequentially. This legal structure ensures that the total time served aligns with the most severe count of the conviction. The judge officially designated Whitfield as a Sexually Violent Predator under Alabama law, a classification that carries significant long-term legal and monitoring implications for the offender.

The prosecution, led by Coffee County District Attorney James Tarbox's office and Assistant District Attorney Kylie Crespo, presented a detailed account of how Whitfield manipulated the victim. Crespo described the defendant as a clear predator who spent months pretending to be a 17-year-old boy to gain the trust of the adolescent girl. This false online identity was carefully crafted to lower the victim's defenses and ensure she would not suspect his true age or intentions.

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Assistant District Attorney Kylie Crespo stated during the hearing that she could not paint a clearer picture of a predator than the defendant. She emphasized that Whitfield spent months masquerading as a teenager as he manipulated, preyed upon, and victimized a child. The state's arguments highlighted that he used this deception to take advantage of the victim and engage in sexual abuse after establishing a false rapport.

The state highlighted the resilience of the victim, who discovered the truth about Whitfield's identity and subsequently reported his crimes to authorities. She demonstrated significant strength and courage by appearing in the courtroom to testify before the jury about the abuse she endured. Her testimony played a pivotal role in the conviction, allowing the jury to hear directly about the defendant's actions and confirming the deception.

During the proceedings, Whitfield maintained that no sexual contact occurred with the victim, but also alleged that any sexual contact that did take place was consensual. However, Circuit Judge Reagan rejected these assertions, finding the prosecution's evidence of deception and exploitation far more credible and supported by the facts presented. The judge ordered that Whitfield will be subject to post-release supervision upon his eventual release from prison.

This supervision is a standard condition for individuals classified as Sexually Violent Predators, ensuring ongoing monitoring and restrictions to protect the community. The case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by online deception and the importance of reporting suspicious behavior to law enforcement. The Coffee County judicial system has now concluded this chapter of the case, with Whitfield awaiting imprisonment to serve his concurrent sentence for the crimes committed against the minor.