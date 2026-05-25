Garnet and Gold to Red and Black in the future, FSU and UGA will get to know a new neutral-site

The Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Bulldogs have mutually decided to cancel their home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028 while the teams consider multiple venues for a future neutral-site matchup, amid the expanding 12-team College Football Playoff and speculation surrounding the pathway to the national title. The two groups' discussions are taking place against the backdrop of conferences reshaping future scheduling models with the expanded playoff format. Meanwhile, two sites, Orlando and Nashville, are seen as top contenders for the matchup as a tie inside the Sunshine State and closer to Florida State's fan base, and Seattle could be considered as an additional location that would greatly benefit FSU's fan base.

Florida State and Georgia aren't claiming a definitive playoff spot as of yet. The two groups removed any necessity for a home-and-home event in 2027 and 2028 as the teams replay discussions about a potential jet-set neutral-site.

Conferences are presently reshaping the future scheduling models considering the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff and growing speculation about the criteria for creating a more level stretch to the national title. Most likely potential arena for a future matchup between FSU and Georgia needs to be either Orlando or Nashville amid several early locations showing up. Here, Atlanta, Charlotte and Dallas may also fit the bill





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