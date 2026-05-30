Garmin vs Apple Watch: Why Athletes Still Prefer Garmin

Garmin and Apple Watch cater to different fitness enthusiasts. While Apple Watch offers broader appeal and customization, Garmin excels in specific health metrics, physical buttons, and exceptional battery life. Apple's health features have improved, but Garmin's all-in-one solution and native features give it an edge. The Apple Watch Ultra aims to match Garmin's ruggedness, but Garmin's physical buttons remain a significant advantage for serious athletes.

Garmin has long been the preferred smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts, even before the advent of the Apple Watch . While Apple's wearable gained significant popularity due to its broader appeal, lighter design, and customizable bands, many athletes still favor Garmin for its focus on specific health metrics , helpful physical buttons , and impressive battery life .

Apple Watch, while widely available, offers compelling features like 'Time to Walk', 'Time to Run', and guided meditation. However, Garmin provides an all-in-one solution for athletes with features like Training Readiness, Body Battery, HRV Status, Load Reports, and Structured Workout Modes. Apple has enhanced its health features, but users still rely on third-party apps for a comprehensive understanding. Garmin's native features offer insights into workout readiness, stress impacts, and heart rate variability.

Moreover, Garmin's battery life outshines Apple Watch, lasting up to 10 days with heavy usage and even longer with solar-powered models. Apple Watch, while sufficient for daily use, requires nightly charging. The Apple Watch Ultra, with its titanium finish and robust display, aims to compete with Garmin's rugged offerings.

However, Garmin's physical buttons, allowing control without visual input, remain a significant advantage, particularly for serious athletes focused on their workouts





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