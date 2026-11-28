Garmin models retain 69% of value after six months, outperforming Apple and Samsung. Analysis of 6,370 eBay sales reveals superior durability and feature longevity for fitness-focused wearables.

A comprehensive analysis of more than 6,370 used smartwatch sales on eBay in the United States reveals that Garmin smartwatches maintain an average of 69 percent of their initial retail price after six months. This superior value retention places Garmin devices well above major competitors in the consumer electronics market, offering owners a significantly better return on investment. The report, conducted by the technology publication Wareable, evaluated depreciation rates across devices from Apple, Google, and Samsung to determine market trends.

Garmin devices secured five positions within the top 10 models for value retention, demonstrating a clear advantage in the secondary market. The Garmin Forerunner 970 claimed the second spot on the overall list, having launched with a manufacturer suggested retail price of approximately $750 and losing only an average of $196 in resale value. This performance highlights the brand's strength in preserving worth compared to rival wearable technologies.

Also read Why Older Garmin Watches Are Great Black Friday Deals

The Garmin Forerunner 570 also performed strongly, placing at number 11 on the rankings with an original cost of $550 and an average loss of $207 in value. In contrast, Apple smartwatches retained approximately 58 percent of their value, while Google Pixel Watch models fell slightly behind at 56 percent. Samsung Galaxy watches performed the weakest, retaining just 42 percent of their initial value over the same period.

Specific high-end models showed significant differences in depreciation, further emphasizing the gap between brands. The Apple Watch Ultra 2, which launched with an MSRP of around $799, lost approximately $249 in value, placing it at the seventh position on the list. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, priced at around $650 for a new unit, suffered an average loss of $362 after being sold on the secondary market. Samsung occupied the bottom five spots on the rankings, indicating a steep decline in worth for its wearable technology.

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Experts attribute the lower resale values of Apple, Google, and Samsung devices to their deep integration with smartphone ecosystems. These models function as extensions of mobile platforms, meaning their utility and market desirability are closely tied to the release of newer phone versions. When updated smartphones are released, previous-generation wearable hardware often sees immediate discounts, as newer devices rarely introduce drastic feature changes that would justify holding onto older models.

This cycle of planned obsolescence accelerates depreciation for brands that anchor their wearable strategy to mobile operating systems. Newer models also do not always have new features, meaning older hardware often isn't all that different from updated models. These factors impact resale value for previously released devices, making them less desirable for consumers seeking long-term value.

Garmin distinguishes itself by designing devices primarily as rugged outdoor and athletic tools rather than ecosystem accessories. These watches prioritize robust GPS functionality, extended battery life, and specialized software for real-time mapping and route tracking. Because they do not rely solely on a paired smartphone to function, older Garmin models remain highly desirable for hikers and athletes who require reliable performance in remote environments.

The user experience with Garmin devices is overwhelmingly positive, with 86 percent of reviewers awarding the brand perfect five-star ratings. However, some note that the user interface can present a learning curve for new buyers, although once understood, the workout tracking, sleep monitoring, and fitness routines are considered top-notch. These qualities contribute to Garmin's strong resale value and market desirability.

The strong resale value of Garmin devices offers distinct advantages for consumers looking to purchase pre-owned technology. An older Garmin Forerunner 970 was available on Amazon for approximately $100 less than its MSRP while still delivering core fitness and navigation features. For budget-conscious shoppers, the lower retention rates of Samsung and Apple products present opportunities to acquire high-end hardware at significantly reduced prices.

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Garmin owners who plan to upgrade may recover a larger portion of their initial investment compared to owners of competing brands. While selling a newer Garmin model may yield slightly less than the peak value, buying an older one remains a cost-effective strategy. The brand's focus on durability and independent functionality ensures that its devices remain relevant and useful long after their initial release.

The analysis underscores the importance of ecosystem dependency in determining the lifecycle value of smartwatches. Brands that offer standalone functionality for fitness and navigation, like Garmin, tend to suffer less from the rapid depreciation seen in tech-dependent accessories. This trend is likely to continue as consumers prioritize devices that offer long-term utility over short-term feature updates.

For those considering entering the market, the data suggests that Garmin devices are a safer financial bet for long-term ownership. The ability to retain over 60 percent of value after several months of use provides a buffer against market volatility. This stability is a key differentiator in a market often characterized by rapid technological advancements and frequent product cycles.

The findings also highlight the potential for savvy buyers to find excellent deals on pre-owned Apple and Samsung devices. With retention rates of 58 percent and 42 percent respectively, these brands offer substantial discounts for those willing to sacrifice the latest features. However, for users prioritizing value retention and independent functionality, Garmin remains the undisputed leader in the smartwatch segment.