Garmin Clears Out epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition Is Now 50% Off, a Premium Smartwatch With a Built-In Flashlight for Less

Train better and hit all your fitness goals for 2026 with a capable smartwatch by your side.

Garmin Clears Out epix Pro Sapphire Edition Is Now 50% Off, a Premium Smartwatch With a Built-In Flashlight for LessThe second-generation Garmin epix Pro is made for serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts who want to train better, plus gain a better understanding of their health.

The Sapphire Edition usually costs a hefty $1,000, which can be really tough on your wallet. The Titanium version is also discounted, sitting at $550. Deals this good don’t pop up often. If you’ve been thinking of picking up a premium smartwatch, now is a good time to buy.

The watch features a 1.3-inch bright, always-on AMOLED display, along with a scratch-resistant sapphire lens with a titanium bezel. There’s a built-in LED flashlight to help you see properly during your off-road adventures at night and early morning runs. It gives your wrist its own source of illumination, so you can light your way without fumbling around with a phone. There are plenty of health and fitness features to like here.

Garmin epix Pro gets you detailed stats of almost every activity you can think of, from jogging to walking up hills, cardio workouts, cycling, team sport activities, and more. You can track your activities using the preloaded activity profiles or add them manually. Beyond basic tracking, it combines all your training data to help you understand how things are impacting your overall endurance. In fact, it can even predict your marathon finish time based on your recent performance!

If you’re someone who likes to explore newer tracks, subscribing to Outdoor Maps+ can help. These let you download satellite imagery and enhanced topographic maps straight to your watch – especially helpful in areas with no cellular coverage. You can basically just go where the heart takes you instead of worrying about the way back. Every morning, you also get a detailed report of your sleep, training outlook, HRV status, and the expected weather.

This information can be used to plan for what’s ahead. On top of that, you can monitor your body’s energy levels throughout the day to discover the best times to get up and hit some goals. Connecting the smartwatch to your smartphone makes it easy to view notifications, respond to texts, and take calls directly from the wrist. And since it works well with both Android and Apple devices, compatibility won’t be an issue either.

You can now grab the second-generation Garmin epix Pro at a 50% discount on Amazon, which drops the price of the Carbon Gray model to $500 . You’re saving $500, and the retailer is also offering free shipping with your purchase. Just be sure to act fast, as deals this good don’t stick around for long.





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