Garland police say a second victim has been identified. Parents whose children attended the boxing gym are urged to have age-appropriate talks.

Police are urging parents whose children attended the Garland Police Boxing Gym to speak with them as the investigation continues. Agenis Santos, 42, faces three charges as detectives investigate allegations involving children at a boxing gym.

NBC 5’s David Goins has the details. Garland police have identified a second victim in an expanding sexual assault investigation involving a longtime youth boxing coach who worked with children at the Garland Police Boxing Gym for nine years. The suspect, 42-year-old Agenis Santos, is now charged with sexual assault and two counts of indecency with a child.

Also read Garland anota 27, los Clippers ganan y amplían a 17 su racha ante Hornets

Investigators said the second victim was a member of the Garland Police Boxing Gym, where Santos coached children until his arrest last week. The investigation began five days ago when a 15-year-old came forward and reported being sexually assaulted by Santos inside a home.

Since then, detectives have connected a second victim to the case and are urging parents whose children attended the boxing gym at any point during Santos' nine years of employment to speak with their children about potential abuse. Garland police Officer Matt Pesta stressed the importance of approaching those conversations in an age-appropriate way.

Advertisement

“Have age-appropriate questions – obviously you’re going to talk to an 8-year-old differently than a 15 or 16-year-old – but please have those difficult conversations,” Pesta said. “If you suspect something is a little off with either the answers or their behavior – please contact us,” Pesta said. Garland police said the investigation remains active as detectives work to determine whether additional victims may come forward. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW.

AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.