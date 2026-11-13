Garland Police Boxing Gym coach arrested on child sexual assault charges

A coach at the Garland Police Boxing Gym has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Garland ISD student.

Garland Police have arrested 42-year-old Agenis Apdul Santos and charged him with indecency with a child by contact and sexual assault of a child. Santos was arrested after a Garland Police School Resource Officer was contacted by school staff about a 15-year-old student's report of an alleged sexual assault at their residence.

Santos was an active coach at the Garland Police Boxing Gym. He is no longer associated with the program, and his bond has not been set. A coach at the Garland Police Boxing Gym has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Garland ISD student. On Wednesday, November 11, at around 7 a.m., a Garland Police School Resource Officer was contacted by school staff about allegations of a sexual assault by a 15-year-old student.

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After an investigation, Garland PD identified 42-year-old Agenis Apdul Santos had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the juvenile. Santos was arrested on November 11 at his residence. He has been charged with indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony, and sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. Santos was employed as a coach at the Garland Police Boxing Gym prior to his arrest.

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He is no longer associated with the program. Garland PD says Santos was not employed by the department, and the boxing gym will be temporarily shut down. The identity of the juvenile victim or the nature of the alleged assault have not been made public. If any parent believes their child may have been victimized, they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 485-4840. The Source: