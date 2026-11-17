Agenis Santos, a youth boxing coach in Garland, Texas, has been charged with an additional count of indecency with a child after investigators identified a second alleged victim, leading to the temporary closure of the Garland Police Boxing Gym.

Garland police say 42-year-old Agenis Santos, a coach who worked with children at the Garland Police Boxing Gym for nine years, faces an additional indecency with a child charge after investigators identified a second alleged victim.

The gym remains temporarily closed as police investigate allegations involving two people who were minors at the time of the reported incidents. NBC 5’s Candace Sweat has the story. Garland police have identified a second alleged victim in an investigation involving a longtime youth boxing coach who was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Also read Clippers' Winning Streak Highlights Garland's Resurgence and Hachimura's Struggles

Garland police say 42-year-old Agenis Santos, who worked with children at the Garland Police Boxing Gym for nine years, now faces an additional charge after investigators learned of a second alleged incident involving a minor. Santos was arrested Nov. 11 on charges of indecency with a child and sexual assault of a child after a 15-year-old reported an alleged offense, according to police.

"When the first victim made an outcry, we were investigating it, and we found out it was a coach at the boxing gym," said Officer Matt Pesta, a public information officer with the Garland Police Department. As investigators began interviewing others associated with the facility, they learned of another alleged victim.

Advertisement

"We started pulling in more people who were associated with the gym, and through that process, we ended up talking to another victim," Pesta said. Police said the second person, now an adult, reported an incident that allegedly occurred when they were a minor. That allegation resulted in an additional indecency with a child charge against Santos. Investigators said the first alleged incident occurred away from the boxing gym.

The second alleged victim was a member of the gym at the time of the reported offense. The investigation has also drawn attention to the facility's connection to the Garland Police Department. The Garland Police Boxing Gym has served the community for more than 31 years. According to Pesta, a now-retired Garland police officer founded the gym in the 1990s.

Although the facility bears the department's name, police said it is managed by a local nonprofit organization.

"It is named the Garland Police Department Boxing gym, and so with that comes great responsibility. This has been a gym that has been a staple in our community for over 31 years," Pesta said. The gym, located about five minutes from Garland police headquarters, has also been a familiar place for officers who visit to exercise and interact with young people. Pesta said the allegations have been difficult for department employees who have personal connections to the facility.

Advertisement

"Most of our staff that works here has a connection the boxing gym, whether it’s they worked out there on their off time for physical fitness, whether they interacted with the kids," he said. A notice posted at the boxing gym says the facility will remain closed at least until Friday. Police have not announced when it will reopen. Investigators say they remain prepared to speak with anyone else who may have information or concerns about possible misconduct.

"Please talk to your child, and if you feel like we need to be brought into this, please let us know," Pesta said. The investigation remains ongoing. Santos has been charged but has not been convicted of the alleged offenses. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW.

AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.